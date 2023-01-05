ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton Train Museum tour

The historic train cars and cabooses with period decor are on display on the first and third Saturdays of every month with no admission. When I stepped on the train, I stepped back in time. It’s tight quarters. If you’re claustrophobic, this might not be the most enjoyable experience.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale

There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May. As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds

LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Five Santa Clarita Schools Selected For California Distinguished Award

Five schools within Santa Clarita’s different school districts were selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Award.  More than 350 elementary schools were selected for the prestigious program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley. These schools include Charles Helmers, Oak Hills, Pico Canyon, Stevenson Ranch Elementary and West Creek Academy. This is ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Parks and Recreation Committee Meeting – December 12, 2022

The commissioners received an update from Parks and Rec staff. A redesign for Acacia Park has been approved and a contractor located. The plan will go to council next for approval, and hopefully there will be a new playground available at the park in about six months. The Pooch Park for dogs will be relocated from its current site at Hunt Library to the Brea Dam Park. The Fullerton Community Center locker rooms will add security doors, and a committee is being formed to decide what should go into the Union Pacific Park.
FULLERTON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County

(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Found Stabbed To Death North Of Santa Clarita

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a woman found early Sunday morning. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified woman was found stabbed at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, several miles north of Santa Clarita Valley proper, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) officials. ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
HEMET, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Investigation Continues Into Deputy-Involved Shooting At Bouquet Canyon Murder Scene

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) continue to look for answers in the murder of a woman and subsequent officer-involved shooting death of a man at the scene north of Santa Clarita. According to the LASD, homicide investigators responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon Roads to investigate circumstances ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Orange County receives $27.6 millions grant for behavioral and mental health infrastructure

The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) has been awarded $27,659,059 from the state as part of California’s initiative to grant funding for new or existing facilities that help children, youth, transition-age youth, and perinatal individuals with a mental health and/or substance use disorder (SUD). This funding will support an increase of 56 facility beds for substance use disorder inpatient treatment in Orange County. Funding will provide 32 new residential treatment beds (16 male/16 female), in addition to 24 perinatal beds dedicated to serving pregnant or parenting mothers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Shooting in Canyon Country sends three to hospital

A shooting on the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday sent three people to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Peters said the Fire Department was on the scene until 10:55, which was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

