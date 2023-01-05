The commissioners received an update from Parks and Rec staff. A redesign for Acacia Park has been approved and a contractor located. The plan will go to council next for approval, and hopefully there will be a new playground available at the park in about six months. The Pooch Park for dogs will be relocated from its current site at Hunt Library to the Brea Dam Park. The Fullerton Community Center locker rooms will add security doors, and a committee is being formed to decide what should go into the Union Pacific Park.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO