AstraZeneca to buy CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8 billion

AstraZeneca agreed to buy U.S. biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8 billion to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease. The deal is the first sizable one for Astra since the $39 billion takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2021, and it's in keeping with Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot's strategy to beef up the U.K. drugmaker's pipeline.
iPhone exports from India double to surpass $2.5 billion

Apple exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year's total, underscoring how the U.S. tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise. Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have each shipped more than...
This Week: KB Home earns, consumer prices, Delta earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. KB Home delivers its fiscal fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Wall Street predicts the Los Angeles-based homebuilder will report that its earnings and revenue improved in the September-November period compared to the same quarter in 2021. That would echo the company’s results in the first three quarters of its last fiscal year. In September, the builder touted record third-quarter profits, but also noted a shortfall in delivered homes due partly to supply chain constraints.
U.S. corporations are still lining up to buy back their own shares

The rising threat of an economic recession has done nothing to dissuade Corporate America from spending big on its own shares. American firms announced a record $1.26 trillion of share buybacks in 2022, up 3% from a year ago, according to data compiled by Birinyi Associates. By the firm's estimate, companies executed on 82% of that total, spending $1.03 trillion. And the outlays aren't just to offset employee stock grants that would otherwise dilute ownership, Birinyi found. The number of shares outstanding has shrunk for the top buyers in recent years, a sign that those repurchases have bolstered equity prices, or in the case of 2022's bear market prevented losses from snowballing.
Bed Bath & Beyond's spiral quickened as suppliers lost patience

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bed Bath & Beyond's faster-than-expected decline toward bankruptcy happened in large part because suppliers began to ask for increasingly stringent payment terms and credit requirements heading into the pivotal holiday shopping season, according to people who have worked with the company.
London at risk of more Tube strikes in row over pensions

Workers on the London Underground will be balloted over whether to hold more strikes as soon as March in the latest sign of industrial strife in Britain. The union Aslef said Monday it would ballot its members from Jan. 18 to Feb. 15 as part of a dispute over working conditions and pensions. If Tube workers decide to strike, Aslef could announce specific dates from a fortnight later.

