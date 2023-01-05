ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMPD: Girl’s shooting death on New Year’s Day was accidental

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that a 5-year-old’s girls death was likely accidental.

Officers discovered Lyric Thomas dead from a gunshot wound on Jan. 1 in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue. Medic responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. They said they were not looking for suspects at the time of the discovery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ .

