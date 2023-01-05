Read full article on original website
Whale sanctuary’s annual Ocean Count opens registration
Volunteers may now register to join the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary for its 2023 Sanctuary Ocean Count scheduled for Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25. Participants in the annual survey tally humpback whale sightings and document the animals’ surface behavior, which provides a snapshot of humpback...
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state at Iolani Palace, a rare event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace is getting ready for the late Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state there for a public memorial. The last royal family member to lie in state at the palace was more than a hundred years ago. Kawananakoa, a Campbell Estate heiress and considered a princess...
Friends of Library Music, Book sale coming soon
Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.
Regenerative Ag veteran offers tours of West Maui farms
Regenerative farmer, Eddy Garcia, will host a free two-day farm-tour series in West Maui. The 40-year farming veteran will give instructional tours of his Launiupoko farm from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, and of his 17-acre Olowalu farm from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. At...
Hawaii advocates to march on Jan. 11 for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and on Jan. 11 from 4-6 p.m., non profit Ho’ōla Nā Pua will host peaceful marches across the state to raise awareness about sex trafficking and care for children who have been exploited, For more information, visit this page.
Gov. Green discusses first 35 days in office
In his first 35 days in office, Gov. Josh Green discusses his accomplishments and plans for the future.
Best time to go whale watching in Hawaii is now
According to Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel the best time to view them has started.
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
Friends remember Hawaiian entertainer Danny Kaleikini, the 'Ambassador of Aloha'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In his own words, Danny Kaleikini described always being thankful for every day of his life. "I started out with doing a prayer every morning to Akua -- to God -- and I thank Him for the breath of life," he said.
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
Ni‘ihau Lei Pūpū
Privately-owned by the Robinsons, with strict limited access, Ni‘ihau is the island that is least known and visited, and as such has the most intrigue (and thus referred to as the Forbidden Isle.) In 1863, King Kamehameha IV put Ni‘ihau up for sale. A purchase price of $10,000 was...
Savor Hawaiian Comfort Food Classics at Pono Plates
A popular phrase in Hawaii, to “live pono” is to live in balance with people, places, and one’s community. Pono Plates food truck puts that spirit of aloha in every meal it prepares. Its menu is pure Hawaiian comfort food, with plate lunches such as kalua pork and mochi chicken — a super-flavorful fried chicken that they sometimes serve up in sandwiches as a special. And along with a traditional chicken katsu, there is tofu katsu, which is vegetarian-friendly.
Developer to present update on Pulelehua housing project
A special presentation updating the progress of the 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is among the topics being presented at the annual West Maui Taxpayers Association members meeting. The meeting takes place at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall,Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The project is mauka of...
Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins
First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another cold front approaching will produce another round of stable light winds and dry conditions from Thursday into next weekend.
Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
Eternal flame for Hawaii’s veterans and fallen snuffed out
Since at least Dec. 23 the Hawaii State Eternal Flame War Memorial, which burns to honor all Hawaii residents who have served in the armed forces, has not been burning. In 2022, local Vietnam War veterans revived a long-standing tradition of gathering at Korean and Vietnam war memorials. The pandemic had stopped the gathering for two years. As part of the tradition, they would go to the flame, situated opposite the state Capitol on the mauka side of Beretania Street, to light candles to usher in Christmas Eve and remember lost comrades.
What's Trending: Rising beer prices; Buffalo Bill's player shushed at presser
Most houses sold for over a million dollars, most condos and town-homes went for over half a million. With humpbacks returning to Hawaii waters, NOAA reminds public to keep distance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Humpback whales are back in Hawaii waters for the winter season. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising mixed martial arts star and Mililani graduate Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18. Lee, the younger sister of ONE MMA Champions Angela and Christian, passed away on December 26th, 2022 according to Angela’s social media post on Saturday morning. The cause of...
