ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Whale sanctuary’s annual Ocean Count opens registration

Volunteers may now register to join the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary for its 2023 Sanctuary Ocean Count scheduled for Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25. Participants in the annual survey tally humpback whale sightings and document the animals’ surface behavior, which provides a snapshot of humpback...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Friends of Library Music, Book sale coming soon

Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Regenerative Ag veteran offers tours of West Maui farms

Regenerative farmer, Eddy Garcia, will host a free two-day farm-tour series in West Maui. The 40-year farming veteran will give instructional tours of his Launiupoko farm from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, and of his 17-acre Olowalu farm from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. At...
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
HAWAII STATE
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Ni‘ihau Lei Pūpū

Privately-owned by the Robinsons, with strict limited access, Ni‘ihau is the island that is least known and visited, and as such has the most intrigue (and thus referred to as the Forbidden Isle.) In 1863, King Kamehameha IV put Ni‘ihau up for sale. A purchase price of $10,000 was...
HAWAII STATE
425magazine.com

Savor Hawaiian Comfort Food Classics at Pono Plates

A popular phrase in Hawaii, to “live pono” is to live in balance with people, places, and one’s community. Pono Plates food truck puts that spirit of aloha in every meal it prepares. Its menu is pure Hawaiian comfort food, with plate lunches such as kalua pork and mochi chicken — a super-flavorful fried chicken that they sometimes serve up in sandwiches as a special. And along with a traditional chicken katsu, there is tofu katsu, which is vegetarian-friendly.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Developer to present update on Pulelehua housing project

A special presentation updating the progress of the 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is among the topics being presented at the annual West Maui Taxpayers Association members meeting. The meeting takes place at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall,Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The project is mauka of...
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins

First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another cold front approaching will produce another round of stable light winds and dry conditions from Thursday into next weekend.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Eternal flame for Hawaii’s veterans and fallen snuffed out

Since at least Dec. 23 the Hawaii State Eternal Flame War Memorial, which burns to honor all Hawaii residents who have served in the armed forces, has not been burning. In 2022, local Vietnam War veterans revived a long-standing tradition of gathering at Korean and Vietnam war memorials. The pandemic had stopped the gathering for two years. As part of the tradition, they would go to the flame, situated opposite the state Capitol on the mauka side of Beretania Street, to light candles to usher in Christmas Eve and remember lost comrades.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising mixed martial arts star and Mililani graduate Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18. Lee, the younger sister of ONE MMA Champions Angela and Christian, passed away on December 26th, 2022 according to Angela’s social media post on Saturday morning. The cause of...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy