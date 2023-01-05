Read full article on original website
Geraldine Coleman
4d ago
Don't these people understand that there are cameras EVERYWHERE!!! REALLY!!! Well at least she'll be able to shower in jail.
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
Man Shoots & Kills Robber At Restaurant, Now He Is Wanted
The world seems crazy post-pandemic, no where is safe anymore. Houston police are looking for a civilian that shot and killed a man that was trying to rob a taco restaurant. Video surveillance footage shows the robber entering the Ranchito #4 Taqueria restaurant with a black mask and gun drawn and demanding money from customers who were enjoying their meals. However, as the robber goes to exit the establishment after collecting the money, suddenly one of the customers pulls out a gun, shooting the robber nine times, and killing him. The customer then collected up and returned the stolen money to diners before leaving the scene before police arrived.
cw39.com
Man shot after trying to steal another man’s cellphone in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot during an argument over a cellphone in southwest Houston. It happened at midnight at 11249 Bissonnet Street near Wilcrest Drive. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds outside of a convenience store. He...
Person of interest to speak with police after customer allegedly kills robber at Taqueria: HPD
Developments continue after a surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a customer shooting an armed robber to death at The Ranchito in southwest Houston.
Man who shot robber at SW Houston taqueria questioned, released, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said homicide investigators questioned the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week. On Monday, a day after an attorney claiming to represent the customer said his client was ready to talk, HPD said that the 46-year-old man was questioned by homicide detectives. He was not arrested or charged and his name was not released.
fox26houston.com
Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument
HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
fox26houston.com
13-year-old girl kidnapped, threatened at gunpoint; suspect arrested by Harris Co. Constables
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old girl is safe after authorities arrested a man accused of aggravated kidnapping. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they responded to the 16900 block of Northchase Drive in reference to a tip that a 13-year-old girl was possibly at the location with an older male.
Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas
HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
Stolen truck catches fire after chase near Galleria, police say
HOUSTON — A stolen truck led officers on a high-speed chase through the Galleria area early Monday morning, according to Houston police. The chase started around 5:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road and S. Gessner Road. Police said they started chasing the stolen truck on the eastbound lanes of Westheimer.
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
HPD: Attorney says man who killed robber at SW Houston taqueria is ready to talk
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said an attorney who claimed to be representing the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week reached out to them and said his client is ready to talk. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m....
kurv.com
Former Police Officer Scheduled For Execution Tuesday
A former Houston police officer convicted for the 1994 murder is scheduled to be executed in Huntsville Tuesday night. Robert Fratta was convicted twice of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife. Robert and 33-year-old Farah Fratta had been married ten years before going through a bitter divorce and custody battle.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of his girlfriend while walking home from a concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man in his late 20s was shot at least twice in front of his girlfriend while they were walking home from a concert in downtown Houston early Sunday, police said. It happened at midnight in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway. According to Lt. Izaguirre...
Authorities: Man allegedly kidnapped woman she met on dating app, denied her food and water
A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he met online in north Harris County is out on bond.
Houston-area teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident
"Our thoughts and prays are with her family during this difficult time." Alief ISD said in a statement released to ABC 13.
bluebonnetnews.com
Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room
Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
