Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in AP Poll

The Alabama men's basketball team moved up three spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll, receiving 1,288 points. This comes two days after the Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky 78-52. Houston is back at the top of the rankings, followed by Kansas at No. 2, Purdue at No. 3,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Changes Transfer Destination

Former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has changed his transfer destination. The sophomore announced that he will be transferring to Georgia Tech in a social media post on Sunday afternoon. "COMMITTED @GeorgiaTechFB," wrote Leary. The Fla., native has seen time in 18 games in his two seasons at the Capstone,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Declaws Wildcats to Stay Unbeaten in SEC Play

The Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) kept its impressive basketball season going on Saturday by dominating the Kentucky Wildcats (10-5) 78-52 to improve to 3-0 in SEC play. The Crimson Tide was bolstered by a raucous crowd in Coleman Coliseum and exploded in the second half, stretching an 11-point lead all the way to 31-points before ultimately claiming the 26-point win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama

A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

West Alabama Woman Last Seen Friday Declared Missing

Police are asking for help finding a West Alabama woman last seen Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a notice Monday about Brandalyn Banks, a 40-year-old woman missing in Berry, Alabama. Terry, who goes by Brandy, is described as five foot, seven inches...
BERRY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Starbucks is Finally Sort Of Coming to Northport, Alabama

Residents of Northport will finally be able to buy freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee without crossing the Black Warrior River into Tuscaloosa, although the java giant has still not committed to opening a standalone cafe there. Like any other international franchise, Starbucks looks at a number of socio-economic factors when deciding...
NORTHPORT, AL
lowndessignal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU, one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Nonprofit Behind Tuscaloosa’s Tinsel Trail Announces Bunny Trail for Northport this Spring

A nonprofit already beloved for its Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa will spread more joy this spring as they bring the first-ever Bunny Trail to downtown Northport. Just as the Tinsel Train brings hundreds of decorated Christmas Trees to Government Plaza for a few weeks, the Bunny Trail will see dozens of decorated wooden eggs lined up in historic downtown Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tornado count at 14 after 2023′s first round of severe weather

The tornado count from severe weather on Jan. 3 and 4 stands at 14 as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But there’s a chance it could tick upward again. The weather service in Birmingham said that meteorologists took a look at storm damage in Walker County on Saturday to see whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

