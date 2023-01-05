Read full article on original website
Mazda Rotary Engine Is Coming Back on an MX-30 Plug-In-Hybrid
Mazda's European branch announced this morning that the rotary engine will return on the 2023 MX-30 R-EV, set to be revealed on Friday, January 13. The company also unveiled a new logo featuring a lowercase "e" inside a triangle that mimics the shape of a rotary engine. The new powertrain...
From the Archive: 1992 Ferrari 512TR Epic Cross-Country Road Trip
From the August 1992 issue of Car and Driver. Blue skies, 75 degrees, zero humidity in Cypress, California. This is the site of Ferrari's West Coast office. And the new 512TR—which needs to be delivered to New Jersey—is already hors de combat. "Cold-start problems," explains a Ferrari technician. This is a little like being told your polar Ski-Doo expedition is canceled on account of snow. I make use of the two-day delay to get an amusing and detailed trans-America itinerary from Mike Wilkins, an author of The New Roadside America. This book should be mandatory equipment in every car, like a spare tire (see following paragraph).
Would You Rather: 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro vs. 2021 Tundra TRD Pro?
Typically, pickup-truck redesigns are methodical evolutions of whatever came before—a little more power, a little different styling, maybe some clever new features. But the Toyota Tundra's 2022 redesign was more extreme than most, given that the previous generation remained mostly unchanged throughout its 14-year run. In the case of the TRD Pro, a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-8 was replaced by a twin-turbo V-6 and a hybrid system. The transmission went from a six-speed to a 10-speed, and the leaf-sprung rear end gave way to coil springs. And that's not to mention the new interior and exterior styling, which in the TRD Pro includes camo-patterned red synthetic leather upholstery and black camo fender flares. Would all of this be welcomed by Tundra customers, or would some of it be off-putting? To find out, I drove over to my friend Tom's house and pulled up next to his truck: a Lunar Rock 2021 Tundra TRD Pro.
Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Model Is Even More Hard-Core (and More Expensive)
Hennessey is releasing a lighter, track-focused version of its hypercar that is still road legal. Power is unchanged at 1817 horsepower from the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V-8. The Revolution will be priced from $2.7 million, and just 24 will be built. While the Hennessey Venom F5 has yet to deliver on...
