onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish finish the season ranked #18 in the AP Top 25 Poll
Not long after the Georgia Bulldogs steamrolled the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship game, the final AP Top 25 Poll was released. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished #18 in the country — right between the Troy Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers,. It’s pretty amazing that...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Safety D.J. Brown announces his return for final year with the Irish
In a surprising move, Notre Dame safety D.J. Brown announced on Instagram that he is coming back to play one more year for the Irish. The move was surprising because just about everything I’ve heard was that Brown had played his last down at Notre Dame, and would not pursue a sixth season in South Bend or anywhere else. Whatever needed to change — changed.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: LB Michael Stonebreaker named to 2023 CFB Hall of Fame class
Michael Stonebreaker, a Notre Dame fan favorite for decades, was selected to be in this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class. Michael Stonebreaker, a two-time All-American and one of the most skilled linebackers in college football in the late 1980s, has been elected as a member of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class by the National Football Foundation.
onefootdown.com
College Football Transfer Portal: Inside DE Byron Vaughns’s visit to Notre Dame
With the quarterback situation settled for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the focus really needs to be along the defensive line at both VYPER and in the middle at the 3 technique. One player that Notre Dame has targeted at VYPER is Byron Vaughns from Utah State. Vaughns made the...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Irish Lose Again, Falling to North Carolina 81 to 64
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team lost for the 7th time in 9 games today, getting bullied by the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill and ultimately falling 81 to 64 in yet another ACC loss. The Irish were led on the day by Nate Laszewski,...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Break Badgers 6-4
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their series against the University of Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in Madison with a 6-4 win. Following Notre Dame’s 2-0 loss to the Badgers Friday and despite a third period blow to the elite Irish penalty kill Saturday, the six goals from the Irish marked a season high for the team.
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?
Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
Missing North Carolina college student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
WBTV
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
WXII 12
Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Charlotte man faces felony gun and drug charges after being stopped at traffic checkpoint on New Year’s Eve
A Charlotte man faces felony charges after members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team found guns and drugs in a vehicle at a multi-agency checkpoint in Statesville on New Year’s Eve. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Cameron Alonzo Bacon, 20, of Deer...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges Again
Amy Nicole Adkins, age 33 of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree trespassing. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $4,500. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, January 9th. Adkins has another charge of...
