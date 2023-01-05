ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Safety D.J. Brown announces his return for final year with the Irish

In a surprising move, Notre Dame safety D.J. Brown announced on Instagram that he is coming back to play one more year for the Irish. The move was surprising because just about everything I’ve heard was that Brown had played his last down at Notre Dame, and would not pursue a sixth season in South Bend or anywhere else. Whatever needed to change — changed.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: LB Michael Stonebreaker named to 2023 CFB Hall of Fame class

Michael Stonebreaker, a Notre Dame fan favorite for decades, was selected to be in this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class. Michael Stonebreaker, a two-time All-American and one of the most skilled linebackers in college football in the late 1980s, has been elected as a member of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class by the National Football Foundation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Break Badgers 6-4

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their series against the University of Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in Madison with a 6-4 win. Following Notre Dame’s 2-0 loss to the Badgers Friday and despite a third period blow to the elite Irish penalty kill Saturday, the six goals from the Irish marked a season high for the team.
MADISON, WI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?

Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges Again

Amy Nicole Adkins, age 33 of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree trespassing. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $4,500. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, January 9th. Adkins has another charge of...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

