We all deeply appreciate and applaud the unceasing Sisyphean work Dr. Anna Laven and all the other angels are doing with respect to our problem of homelessness. In her Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, Community Voices column, she represents me as having used outdated data from a report she could not find. A question: If she couldn’t find and doesn’t have a newer comparison version of the same report I used for my Jan. 2, 2023, column, how is she so sure the data I cited was outdated? Moreover, her inability to locate the report I cited doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It means only that she couldn’t find it even when I noted its name in my column. Couldn’t the report’s very name — “The Kern County Service Gap Analysis” — have been a clue to where it might be located?

