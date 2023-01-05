Read full article on original website
BPD looking for person of interest in southeast Bakersfield double homicide
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who’s considered armed and dangerous and is a person of interest in a southeast Bakersfield double homicide . Jovannie Ayon, 31, is a Hispanic man about 5 foot, 9 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. He should not be approached by the public, BPD said in a news release.
Water levels rising in the Kern River, Isabella Lake and small lakes in Bakersfield
Any way you measure it, the southern valley and the Kern County mountains have already seen a rip-roaring rainy season. And it's not even close to being over.
Letter to the editor: Follow the clue
We all deeply appreciate and applaud the unceasing Sisyphean work Dr. Anna Laven and all the other angels are doing with respect to our problem of homelessness. In her Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, Community Voices column, she represents me as having used outdated data from a report she could not find. A question: If she couldn’t find and doesn’t have a newer comparison version of the same report I used for my Jan. 2, 2023, column, how is she so sure the data I cited was outdated? Moreover, her inability to locate the report I cited doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It means only that she couldn’t find it even when I noted its name in my column. Couldn’t the report’s very name — “The Kern County Service Gap Analysis” — have been a clue to where it might be located?
Man arrested in connection to stealing catalytic converters, city property
A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters, a traffic cone and an inoperable rifle, the Bakersfield Police Department said Monday. Cirilo Ramirez, 46, was arrested just before 8 a.m. Sunday in connection to a stolen property investigation police conducted in the block of 2300 Michael Street.
Safe 1 replaces Delano branch with all-new building
Safe 1 Credit Union has opened a newly built branch at 1008 Fremont St. to replace its existing Delano location a mile away on Cecil Avenue. The new branch measures 4,500 square feet and offers better parking, easier access, drive-up service and a larger lobby, the Bakersfield-based credit union announced Monday.
Letter to the editor: My soul for the gavel
A horse, a horse, my kingdom for a horse. ie; The gavel, the gavel, my soul for the gavel.
