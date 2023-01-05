ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Delbert Hosemann officially qualifies for reelection in 2023 MS lieutenant governor race

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his reelection campaign official Thursday afternoon as he signed qualification forms surrounded by family and in front of dozens of supporters at the Mississippi Republican Party Headquarters.

The crowd, which included a majority of members of the Mississippi Senate Republican Caucus, eclipsed even that of Gov. Tate Reeves, who qualified for reelection at the same table Tuesday.

The large number of supporters was not lost on Hosemann, as he gave his first official campaign speech of the 2023 election season in front of a Mississippi GOP backdrop.

"Those of us who have watched other people stand here, like I have before, I am truly amazed at the turnout. Why are you here? Don't you have jobs?" Hosemann said to laughs from the crowd, particularly thanking members of the state Senate, the chamber which the lieutenant governor leads.

With the qualifying period not closing until Feb. 1, Hosemann cannot yet be sure who might challenge him for the state's number two job, a position that runs the state senate among other responsibilities. Shane Quick, who ultimately received about 14% of the vote challenging Hosemann in the 2019 Republican Primary, is running. Chris McDaniel, a state senator who has run high-profile primary campaigns against incumbents twice before, has said he is seriously considering joining the race as well.

"It's a free country, so we'll have them. I think someone has already qualified on the Republican ticket," Hosemann said. "So, you'll see other people sign up and qualify and we'll go through the process. To me, if you're a candidate you tell people what you do, or have done, and what you promise to do."

Despite criticism from McDaniel, the likes of which the state senator has levied against a number of other Republicans in the past, Hosemann said he has a clear record as part of the "responsible, conservative, Republican leadership" Mississippi has seen since he and Reeves took office in January 2020.

"I've got a record, you know. It is what it is. Reduced the size of government, paid off debt, schoolteachers the largest pay raise ever, most infrastructure ... money provided. So, I think people look at that. If you like what we're doing you can anticipate I'll do the same thing for four years," Hosemann said.

Having served in public office for nearly 15 years, Hosemann said voters know what he stands for.

"I don't think there will be any, any news about me necessarily. It will be about what the other candidates think may be a better path," Hosemann said. "I know where I think the state ought to be, and that's what I'm going to do."

Despite being in the first week of the 2023 legislative session, Hosemann will also be hitting the campaign trail. The Senate will not be meeting Friday, and Hosemann plans to spend that time across the state. After leaving Jackson on Thursday afternoon, Hosemann held events in Hattiesburg and Gulfport. Friday's schedule features events in Meridian, Columbus, Tupelo and Desoto County. He will then travel to the Delta on Monday, an area he said "often gets ignored, unfortunately," where there will be stops in Greenwood and Natchez.

"I don't learn anything in the building with people. I learn everything being out. And if you ask somebody 'How's it going? What can I do to help you?' They'll tell you," Hosemann said. "You'll see me all over the state of Mississippi."

Whichever candidate makes it through the Republican Primary will likely face a Democratic challenger as well. The qualifying process is overseen by the state parties, so filing is separate for Republican and Democratic candidates. In 2019, Hosemann faced J.P. Hughes in the general election, winning by 20%.

