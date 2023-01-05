ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Ashley Darby Explains Why She and Luke Gulbranson Are “Not Romantically Involved Anymore”

The Real Housewives of Potomac ’Wife set the record straight on their relationship and why she unfollowed Luke. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson are no more. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member revealed the news during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 8. “Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore,” Ashley said. “My life is very complicated, as you guys can imagine.”
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto

Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen React to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit

Lisa shared the news of her RHOBH departure after eight seasons on the show, adding, “I am excited for what is to come!”. After Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed last week, the news received some reactions from two important men in her life: Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen.
Tamra Judge Shares How Eddie Is Helping Her Amid Her Recovery from Surgery

Tamra Judge is on the mend following surgery late last month and she has a special someone by her side as she recovers. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared on her Instagram Stories how her husband, Eddie Judge, is helping her feel better after she had surgery for hernia repair and scar tissue removal.
Emily Simpson’s Son Keller Just Reached a Major Milestone

Emily Simpson has some wheelie good news: her seven-year-old son Keller can officially ride a bike!. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member took to Instagram Stories on January 8 to share the exciting news in the form of a video. In it, Keller can be seen peddling down the street as his twin brother Luke runs alongside him and Emily cheers him on. "Good job, Keller!" she yells. "Keep going!"
Jessica Chastain Reveals Her Surprising Connection to Kyle Richards

“I’m gonna say this for the first time,” the Oscar winner declared before sharing her unique history with the RHOBH cast member. Before Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sold their former Bel-Air house in 2022, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple rented the home to multiple Bravolebs. However, it turns out an Oscar-winning actress leased it for a time as well.
Ashley Darby Shares an Update on When Her Divorce Will Be Finalized

The RHOP cast member also opened up about whether Michael had a “hard time” when she started dating Luke Gulbranson. Since announcing her separation from Michael Darby in the spring of 2022, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby has been living her best “newly single” life — but she’s still legally married.
