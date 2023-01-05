Read full article on original website
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby Explains Why She and Luke Gulbranson Are “Not Romantically Involved Anymore”
The Real Housewives of Potomac ’Wife set the record straight on their relationship and why she unfollowed Luke. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson are no more. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member revealed the news during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 8. “Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore,” Ashley said. “My life is very complicated, as you guys can imagine.”
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
bravotv.com
Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen React to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit
Lisa shared the news of her RHOBH departure after eight seasons on the show, adding, “I am excited for what is to come!”. After Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed last week, the news received some reactions from two important men in her life: Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen.
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Shares How Eddie Is Helping Her Amid Her Recovery from Surgery
Tamra Judge is on the mend following surgery late last month and she has a special someone by her side as she recovers. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared on her Instagram Stories how her husband, Eddie Judge, is helping her feel better after she had surgery for hernia repair and scar tissue removal.
bravotv.com
Emily Simpson’s Son Keller Just Reached a Major Milestone
Emily Simpson has some wheelie good news: her seven-year-old son Keller can officially ride a bike!. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member took to Instagram Stories on January 8 to share the exciting news in the form of a video. In it, Keller can be seen peddling down the street as his twin brother Luke runs alongside him and Emily cheers him on. "Good job, Keller!" she yells. "Keep going!"
bravotv.com
Jessica Chastain Reveals Her Surprising Connection to Kyle Richards
“I’m gonna say this for the first time,” the Oscar winner declared before sharing her unique history with the RHOBH cast member. Before Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sold their former Bel-Air house in 2022, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple rented the home to multiple Bravolebs. However, it turns out an Oscar-winning actress leased it for a time as well.
bravotv.com
Diana Jenkins Says She Will Not Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Diana Jenkins says she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Diana joined RHOBH in Season 12 and she confirmed her exit after one season on the show in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, January 9. "As many of you know, Asher and I are...
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby Shares an Update on When Her Divorce Will Be Finalized
The RHOP cast member also opened up about whether Michael had a “hard time” when she started dating Luke Gulbranson. Since announcing her separation from Michael Darby in the spring of 2022, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby has been living her best “newly single” life — but she’s still legally married.
