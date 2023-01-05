Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
The tech pioneer behind Sound Blaster has passed away
Singaporean inventor and tech pioneer Sim Wong Hoo passed away on January 4th at the age of 67. Sim may not be a household name these days, but he founded Creative Technology (or Creative Labs in the US), the company behind the Sound Blaster brand of sound cards, back in 1981. Sound Blasters were some of the first sound cards available to consumers, and there was a time when you had to make sure your system worked with them if you wanted to listen to music and play games.
Engadget
There was a lot of pee on the CES 2023 show floor
One swallow doesn’t make a summer, and I’m not sure if you can count four instances of a product as a trend, but it’s certainly an interesting thread at this year’s CES. At this year’s show, a quartet of companies are showing off urine analysis tools designed to be used at home by the general public. These are positioned as a natural evolution of the fitness tracker, a device you can use to keep an even closer eye on your health and fitness. Most of them are built for your toilet, testing your pee for any number of easy-to-identify maladies. But is this the next great frontier of consumer health tracking? That rather depends on the public’s desire to delve deep into their own bladders.
Engadget
Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st
Samsung may have inadvertently confirmed that it will unveil its next flagship phones early next month. According to 9to5Google, the company's Colombian website has published a page revealing that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for February 1st, 2023. "Epic moments are approaching," it read, based on the publication's screenshot of the page, which is now no longer viewable on the website. While the announcement didn't explicitly say that the event will officially introduce the Galaxy S23, it shows the flagship series' expected triple-camera setup.
Engadget
Instagram's redesigned home screen ditches the shopping tab
Were you irked that Instagram's shopping obsession relegated the "new post" button to a corner? You're not alone. Instagram has revealed a home screen refresh, due in February, that axes the Shop tab and moves the Create button back to the center of the bottom navigation bar. That, in turn, shunts the Reels tab to the side.
Engadget
YouTube will begin sharing ad revenue with Shorts creators on February 1st
YouTube's long-awaited revenue-sharing program for Shorts creators is nearly ready. Starting today, the company is rolling out a new Partner Program agreement ahead of February 1st, when creators can begin earning ad share revenue on their Shorts views. Creators have until July 10th to accept YouTube's new Partner Program terms. As part of the change, the company is introducing new "Monetization Modules" to give creators more flexibility over how they earn money on YouTube — though the company recommends accepting all of them to unlock your full earning potential on the platform. As previously announced, creators with at least 1,000 subscribers and more than 10 million views on Shorts over a 90-day period can apply for the Partner Program. They then need to accept the new "Shorts Monetization Module."
Engadget
Anker charging accessories are at all-time lows today
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Anker is notable...
Engadget
Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset could finally debut this spring
The launch could come at the expense of the company's other products. After years of development, Apple’s long-rumored augmented and virtual reality headset is nearly ready. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company plans to announce the device sometime this spring ahead of its annual WWDC conference in June. In a sign that a launch is finally on the horizon, Apple has reportedly shared the headset with a handful of high-profile software developers, giving them a first look at its new . After announcing "Reality Pro" in the spring, Gurman expects Apple to release the device in the fall.
Engadget
Jack Ma cedes control of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group
China blocked the company's IPO in 2020 after Ma made controversial statements. Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is ceding control of Alipay owner Ant Group. , the Alibaba-affiliated company announced it would end agreements that had allowed Ma to hold a dominant position within Ant Group’s corporate governance structure. The outspoken entrepreneur previously possessed more than 50 percent of voting rights at Ant, even though he did not sit on the company’s board of directors or was involved in day-to-day operations. Ma’s influenced Ant Group through a handful of investment vehicles that owned a combined 50.5 percent stake in the fintech giant.
Engadget
Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube gets its first discount
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Nearly four months...
Comments / 1