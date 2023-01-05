Read full article on original website
WIBW
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
kcur.org
Kansas City charter school ordered to pay nearly $1 million to student molested by teacher
A Kansas City charter school will have to pay nearly $1 million to a former student who alleges she was sexually harassed by a middle school teacher when she was 11 years old. The former student at Hogan Preparatory Academy said she was singled out and then molested by former teacher Douglas Bliss.
kcur.org
Wyandotte County’s first-ever Black female judge will be sworn in today: 'It is possible'
Candice Alcaraz was just 26 years old and fresh out of law school when she landed a job at the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office in 2016. As part of her training, she got a tour of the courthouse, including a high-ceilinged hallway on the third floor with a line of framed black-and-white historical photos of the county’s judges.
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
WIBW
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
fourstateshomepage.com
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
WIBW
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
KVOE
Osawatomie woman arrested near Melvern on suspicion of trafficking contraband, drug-related offenses
An alleged traffic infraction near Melvern led to an arrest on suspected drug-related activity this past weekend.’. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy made a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 31 near Melvern shortly before 1:45 pm Sunday. The deputy allegedly found illegal narcotics during the stop. The...
KMBC.com
Citing a big need, Johnson County, Kansas, doubles the number of medical death investigators
OLATHE, Kan. — In one month, Johnson County, Kansas doubled the number of medical death investigators in its medical examiner's office. But its death rate itself is mostly unchanged. In the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office off Sunset Drive in Olathe, Dr. Diane Peterson spends a lot of time...
WIBW
Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
WIBW
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
kcur.org
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark the occasion, President Biden plans to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people, including law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol and election workers who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
WIBW
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
14-year-old will be prosecuted as adult in Olathe Black Bob Park homicide
A 14-year-old charged in a 2022 deadly shooting at Olathe's Black Bob Park will now be prosecuted as an adult, a Kansas judge ruled.
Two dead in Sunday overnight double shooting in KCMO
According to the Kansas City Department, two people are dead after a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near East 73rd Street.
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
16-year-old charged in east Kansas City deadly shooting
A 16-year-old is now facing charges in Kansas City's last homicide of 2022, court officials say.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
