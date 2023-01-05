Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell second in All-Star voting among East guards; Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen lagging behind

Read full article on original website
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James
LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Admits Who Swayed Him in His Decision to Sign with Sox
The former Dodgers teammates are excited to play alongside each other once again.
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Pictured Kissing Despite Denying Being In A Relationship
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan can't stop being cozy with each other despite denying repeatedly that they're a couple.
Lakers News: Watch Bryce James Slam Home Alley-Oop Dunk
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, it seems.
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Why Michael Jordan refused to pay Luc Longley compliments during their playing days
Michael Jordan was harsh on Luc Longley, so much so that he refused to give credit to the Australian even when he deserved it.
He would average 40" - Jeff Van Gundy reveals why Michael Jordan would dominate NBA scoring charts with modern-day rules
Jeff Van Gundy highlights the reasons why Michael Jordan would have had much better-scoring numbers against his name if he was playing in the NBA today
"For an individual to score 60 or 70 on you, you’re not playing defense" - Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
LeBron James Changes Stance On Teaming Up With Bronny In NBA
LeBron James has stated in the past that he would like to team up with his son, Bronny. During an exclusive interview with ESPN, the future Hall of Famer slightly tweaked his stance. James made it clear that he would like to share an NBA hardwood with his son, telling...
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing
But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Barstool Sportsbook promo: NFL sign up bonus, Ohio special offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When first-time customers click here to take advantage of our exclusive Barstool Sportsbook promo in Ohio and other states, they’ll unleash...
Browns lose to Pittsburgh, finish 7-10 postgame: What kind of shake up do the Browns need? Orange and Brown Talk
PITTSBURGH -- On this final postgame podcast of the 2022 Cleveland Browns football season, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises look at what went wrong on Sunday, what went wrong this season, and what changes might be ahead to make the Browns a better team in 2023.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: score $200 bonus for TCU-Georgia showdown
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Make a bet on the CFP National Championship with the best DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. New customers can click here...
Kareem Hunt’s Browns tenure has been ‘dream come true’ for hometown running back -- even if this is the end
PITTSBURGH -- Kareem Hunt is trying to not think too far ahead. Moments after the Browns fell 28-14 in their season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hunt said he doesn’t know what the future holds in regards to his future with Cleveland. The 27-year-old is set to become a free agent this offseason.
