ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

People Are Calling Out Cardi B For Her Comments On Ridiculous Grocery Prices, And Now She Has Responded With A Heated Minute-Long “PSA”

By Mychal Thompson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HdwV_0k4q6qhn00

The rising cost of groceries like milk and eggs is out of control.

But when Cardi B popped off on Twitter , questioning the price of lettuce, people quickly pointed out she's Richy Rich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWz44_0k4q6qhn00
Jason Koerner / Getty Images for E11EVEN

It all started with her Jan. 3 tweet when she wrote, "Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑 You might as well eat outside !!"

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !!

@iamcardib 12:04 AM - 04 Jan 2023

She then followed up her tweet with another, writing, "Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at? 😑 "

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑

@iamcardib 12:08 AM - 04 Jan 2023

Then people called her out for being a wealthy celebrity.

@iamcardib chile and u rich — imagine how we feel?

@dre__cole 12:05 AM - 04 Jan 2023

After reading replies like, "Girl you rich as hell cut the nonsense you not one of us no more," Cardi posted one of her signature expletive-filled rants captioned, "PSA!!!!"

@St_Amun_Ra @iamcardib The fact she's not broke at all and still concerned about the rapidly increasing price of food should make you appreciate her post even more.The empathy for those less fortunate financially is absolutely implied.

@clauderivest 05:23 PM - 04 Jan 2023

“Let me tell you something, when I be complaining about food prices and y’all motherfuckers be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce, why you complaining about this?’" she started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXDjs_0k4q6qhn00
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN

“That just goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna fuckin', you’re gonna go broke soon because you’re not budgeting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erMAn_0k4q6qhn00
Abc / ABC via Getty Images

"I get a summary of the money being spent in my home every week so when I'm starting to see that, like, groceries is tripling up, it's like, ay yo what the fuck is going on?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hagKm_0k4q6qhn00

"I want to see for myself what the fuck shit is being spent on. And when I go to the fucking supermarket, like I went to the supermarket, I'm seeing that everything tripled up."

Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

"Like, lettuce was, like, $2 a couple months ago and now it's, like, fucking $7 — of course I'm-a say something. The fuck? Because if I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood are motherfucking thinking. So yes, I’m going to say something. The fuck?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlAIO_0k4q6qhn00
Lionsgate / Via giphy.com

"And I have a big platform so I do want anybody that's responsible for these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down. They might see my shit and they gone put it down. So shut the fuck up!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIRSB_0k4q6qhn00
Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Following the expletive-ridden PSA, she responded to someone who was still quick to doubt her platform isn't enough for change. "Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know."

Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know https://t.co/cyV24Kzqdp

@iamcardib 01:46 AM - 05 Jan 2023

Real talk: Cardi B has all my votes as the next speaker of the House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxpfG_0k4q6qhn00
MTV VMA / Via giphy.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy