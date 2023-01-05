ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What Time Is ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ on Tonight? Contestant Lineup, How to Stream

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyV1Q_0k4q6pp400

Need something to watch after your own personal daily double of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on ABC? How about a round of Celebrity Jeopardy?

Hosted by blossoming star Mayim Bialik, the series features celebrity contestants competing against each other for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Today’s episode is a showdown between Arrested Development standout Michael Cera (him?), Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey, and Zoe Chao, who you might recognize from Apple TV+’s entertaining murder mystery comedy The Afterparty.

What time is Celebrity Jeopardy on tonight? How can you watch live? Here’s everything you need to know.

When Does Celebrity Jeopardy Come Back?

Tonight! The next new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy airs Thursday, January 5 on ABC.

What Time Is Celebrity Jeopardy On Tonight?

Celebrity Jeopardy airs tonight from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

How To Watch Tonight’s Episode Of Celebrity Jeopardy Live Online:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s episode live on ABC, the ABC website, or the ABC app. You can also stream Celebrity Jeopardy with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers ABC, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

Will Celebrity Jeopardy Be On Hulu?

Yep! Past episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy are on Hulu, and tonight’s installment premieres Friday, January 6 on the streamer.

When Does The Next Episode Of Celebrity Jeopardy Air On ABC?

Celebrity Jeopardy returns next week (Thursday, January, 12) with Patton Oswalt, Candace Parker, and Torrey DeVitto.

