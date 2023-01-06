Kate Hudson Threw Some Shade At Dane Cook Years After He Ranked Her As His Worst On-Screen Kiss

Prince William has become infuriated by the details that his brother Prince Harry shared in his tell-all book Spare — and RadarOnline.com has learned that a reconciliation between the two is off the table. Sources revealed that William and the royals are “taken aback” by Harry’s decision to continue attacking them. Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl said, “William’s privately seething and devastated by what Harry has done....[the royals] have been taken aback by the level of detail and just how far Harry has gone in all of this.”She added, “'It really feels like a line has been crossed.”Another source said William...

29 MINUTES AGO