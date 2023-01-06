ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson Threw Some Shade At Dane Cook Years After He Ranked Her As His Worst On-Screen Kiss

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

Kate Hudson is dishing on her best on-screen kisses — and she isn't holding back!

Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

While taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair , Kate's Glass Onion costar Janelle Monáe asked her to compare the people she'd kissed in her flicks.

Vanity Fair / Via youtube.com

When presented with photos of her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar Matthew McConaughey and her Almost Famous cast-mate Billy Crudup , there was a clear winner.

Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images for Netflix

"I think Billy is a gentler kisser. Better? I wouldn’t say better, but definitely just gentler," Kate said with a smile, adding, "It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss."

©DreamWorks / Courtesy Everett Collection

Meanwhile, when asked about Dane Cook , who was her costar in My Best Friend’s Girl , Kate didn't have anything nice to say.

Claire Folger/©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

"No, no. Canceled," Kate said of Dane, who had previously named Kate as his worst on-screen kiss.

©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

As for Kate's favorite on-screen kiss? That would definitely have to be Liv Tyler , who she smooched in Dr. T & the Women .

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"Oh, she beats them all. ... She has the softest lips of them all. ... Those Tyler lips!" Kate said.

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Her only regret? Not "going for it" more when they locked lips in the flick!

Artisan Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

You can hear all that Kate had to say below.

