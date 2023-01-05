Read full article on original website
Essence
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson To Publish "Lovely One" Memoir
"Mine has been an unlikely journey,” Jackson said in a statement about her forthcoming book, which does not yet have a release date. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will share her life story in a new memoir titled “Lovely One.”. Jackson, who made history last year as...
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship.
“Openly gay” Republican hid divorce from woman days before launching campaign: report
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) A newly elected Republican congressman's biography continues to fall apart under scrutiny. The...
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is
Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Baby Mama Wants Love Child's Last Name Legally Changed To Biden
The ex-stripper who gave birth to Hunter Biden's daughter out of wedlock wants their daughter to have the perks of being connected to a "politically powerful" family. Lunden Roberts rushed to an Arkansas court on Tuesday and asked the judge to legally change the last name of the love child she shares with Hunter to Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter has never met four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, according to Lunden. Her grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have allegedly never seen their granddaughter either. In the filing, Navy's mom claimed the first family has remained “estranged from the child.”That...
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris generated a lot of attention throughout 2022 with her bizarre and often embarrassing "word salads" on a variety of topics.
‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack
The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court. But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s...
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
Former SEAL famous for being trans detransitions and says it's time to 'wake up'
A retired Navy SEAL and former transgender woman announced his detransition and said it's time for America to "wake up" regarding how the transgender push is hurting children.
ETOnline.com
Why Barack and Michelle Obama No Longer Dissuade Daughters Malia and Sasha From Getting Tattoos
Michelle Obama is expressing her gratitude for the boldness of her children's generation. The former first lady got candid about how attitudes toward self-expression have changed since her years in the White House during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "We need to create a broader definition of who's...
Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension
Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, who ran as an "openly gay" man in the GOP, was married to a woman prior to the launch of his political campaign, according to a new report.
Reporter calls out Biden for complaining of 'poison' politics while smearing Republicans as 'segregationists'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced scrutiny after President Biden called for an end to "poison" politics despite smearing Republicans as racists in 2022.
Great-granddaughter of lynching victim becomes first Black woman justice on MI Supreme Court
Kyra Harris Bolden made history when she was sworn in on the Michigan Supreme Court as the first Black female justice in the court's 185-year history. She sat down for an interview with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow.
Biden has tense exchange with reporter over Pope Benedict's funeral
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is staying away from the funeral of the late Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI because his attendance would necessitate a massive and disruptive entourage of security and other personnel.Benedict, who died on 31 December, was elected to the papacy in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. Eight years later he became the first pope to resign from office since 1415. His funeral is set for Thursday and will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis. It’s not unheard of for US presidents to attend the funeral of a deceased pope,...
CNN host Erin Burnett calls out Republican over ‘young lady’ remark: ‘That, I will say, was a bit rude’
A CNN host called out a Republican representative on live TV for addressing her as a “young lady” while answering a question amid ensuing chaos over the election for a new House speaker. Representative Troy Nehls, who appeared on CNN for the first time on Thursday, was asked by anchor Erin Burnett if negotiators in his party were making any progress on the vote.The interaction took place as California Republican Kevin McCarthy lost an 11th vote in his bid to become speaker and before the House adjourned for a third day with a stalemate. “He is trying to lock...
George Santos continues to face calls to step down
WASHINGTON -- Wednesday was the second day on Capitol Hill for controversial Congressman-elect George Santos.The Long Island Republican faces calls to step down after admitting to lying about his life story.After vocalizing his vote for Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker, Santos appeared chummy with colleagues, a stark contrast to him sitting alone Tuesday.READ MORE: Long Island Republican George Santos to be sworn into 118th CongressBut still, so far, it looks like most New York Republicans are steering clear of him."I've not spoken with him. After all, how can I believe everything he says?" Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said."Do you...
