Elizabeth, NJ

Five Central Jersey men charged in Latin King drug ring operating in Carteret, Elizabeth

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 4 days ago
NEWARK - Five men from Middlesex and Union counties are among nine members of an alleged drug and gun trafficking network in Carteret and Elizabeth led by Latin King gang members facing drug and weapons charges.

Jose Fontanez, 28, Angel Valentin, 34, Ian Wooten, 30, all of Carteret, and Justin Aponte, 28, of Elizabeth and Jeziel Romero, 27, of Old Bridge, alleged members and associates of the Latin Kings, were all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, including fentanyl and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to traffic firearms, including several privately made firearms (PMFs or “ghost guns”), and unlawful possession of firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Also charged were Victor Barrios, 28, of Bayonne, Christian Rodriguez, 32, of Chesterfield, Virginia, Christopher Soto, 30, of Matawan and Jonathan Lakomy, 32, of Ringwood.

Most of the New Jersey defendants appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor in Newark federal court. Rodriguez appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark R. Colombell, in Richmond, Virginia and Soto remains at large.

According to court documents, in May 2022 the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with state and local law enforcement agencies, began investigating a drug and firearms trafficking network that included Aponte, Barrios, Fontanez, Lakomy, Rodriguez, Romero, Valentin and Wooten and operated in neighborhoods in Carteret and Elizabeth.

Investigators were able to collect evidence that Lakomy allegedly supplied fentanyl to Aponte, who in turn provided the drugs to other members of the trafficking network for distribution. Fontanez, Romero, Valentin, and Wooten were identified as allegedly responsible for street-level distribution of the fentanyl and cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Aponte, Berrios, Rodriguez and Wooten conspired to illegally traffic firearms, including traditional firearms and PMFs. In November 2022, investigators determined that Aponte and Barrios were working to produce PMFs at Barrios’ residence.

A search warrant executed at that time resulted in the seizure of a Glock-26-style PMF 9x19mm semi-auto handgun;a .40 caliber S&W handgun with a Polymer-80 frame with a slide from a Glock model 22 handgun; 21 rounds of 5.56 caliber ammunition; 45 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition; 13 partially manufactured firearms; two 3D printers; and 3D printing materials.

Investigators also determined that Aponte was conspiring with Rodriguez to traffic firearms from Virginia to New Jersey.

From May 2022 to December 2022, law enforcement officers seized more than 15,000 individual doses of fentanyl, approximately 14 grams of cocaine base, 26 firearms including 24 PMFs, and three machine gun conversion devices, which are parts designed to convert a semiautomatic firearm into a fully automatic machinegun.

In addition, during searches conducted by law enforcement on Jan. 4, 2023, law enforcement recovered four firearms, including a semiautomatic handgun and three PMFs from Soto's home, 3,500 doses of suspected fentanyl from Lakomy's home, 5,000 doses of suspected fentanyl, two semiautomatic handguns and 100 bricks of suspected fentanyl from Wooten's home.

Courier News

