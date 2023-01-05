Read full article on original website
Related
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
Why was Yves Bissouma not playing in Tottenham vs Portsmouth?
An explanation of Yves Bissouma's late withdrawal from Tottenham's FA Cup meeting with Portsmouth.
Virgil van Dijk opens up on 'honest' transfer talks with Cody Gakpo
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has again played down his role in the club's recruitment of Cody Gakpo, insisting he simply gave his Netherlands teammate an 'honest opinion' of the Reds.
Erik ten Hag jokingly asks for 'pennies' to sign Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been filmed signing autographs for children and facing questions from them regarding the possible signings of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
Man Utd Wages Offer to Paulo Dybala Revealed as Negotiations Over Personal Terms Begin
Manchester United and Paulo Dybala open negotiations over personal terms and wages after Juventus accepted deal for Romelu Lukaku exchange.
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw - confirmed fixtures
The confirmed fixtures from the fourth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Wout Weghorst hints Man Utd move is nearing with cryptic goal celebration
Manchester United transfer target Wout Weghorst has stoked the flames that a move to Old Trafford is imminent by appearing to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans.
Carlo Ancelotti makes history with Real Madrid lineup vs Villarreal
Carlo Ancelotti didn't select a single player born in Spain for Real Madrid's starting XI against Villarreal on Saturday.
David Datro Fofana's boyhood club tried to block Chelsea transfer
The boyhood club of new Chelsea signing David Datro Fofana attempted to block his recent transfer to Stamford Bridge.
Sporting CP boss admits difficulty at keeping Pedro Porro & Marcus Edwards
Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has admitted that the club are at a disadvantage when it comes to persuading the likes of Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards to stay, but they will only be able to leave if their respective release clauses are triggered.
Potential giant-killings in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round
We could see some big shocks in the FA Cup third round...
West Ham hold talks over Youssef En-Nesyri and Terem Moffi
West Ham hold talks with Sevilla over forward Youssef En-Nesyri and are offered the chance to sign Lorient's Terem Moffi.
Chelsea announce completion of David Datro Fofana & Andrey Santos transfers
Chelsea have confirmed that deals to sign youngsters David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos have now been completed.
Gio Queiroz returns to Arsenal following Everton loan spell
Gio Queiroz has returned to parent club Arsenal, cutting short her season-long loan at Everton.
When can Harry Kane break Jimmy Greaves' Tottenham record?
When and where Harry Kane could break Jimmy Greaves' goalscoring record for Tottenham
The status of Graham Potter's relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Details have emerged on the relationship between Graham Potter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following recent snubs.
Man Utd introduce 'Ronaldo rule' to cap first-team salaries
Manchester United are looking to realign their wage structure by ensuring no player earns more than £200,000-a-week.
Man City 4-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Citizens embarrass Premier League rivals
Who impressed and who did not as Man City delivered a 4-0 FA Cup hammering to Chelsea.
Chelsea agree terms of Joao Felix loan with Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have agreed the terms of a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after FA Cup howler in Wolves draw
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after his mistake in the FA Cup draw with Wolves.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0