Nashville, TN

Nashville police search for man after fatal Dec. 26 shooting

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
Nashville police are searching for Gregory Q. Wilson, 31, in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month.

Wilson faces a criminal homicide charge after 28-year-old Julius Sanford was fatally shot inside a rental car on Dec. 26, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The shooting happened at the 1400 block of County Hospital Road.

Investigators believe Sanford had an altercation with someone inside the car before he was shot in the chest around 11:50 a.m. Police said a person got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Sanford was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with information about Wilson or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Reach reporter Rachel Wegner at RAwegner@tennessean.com or find her on Twitter @RachelAnnWegner.

