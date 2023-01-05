The Nashville Predators begin a five-game road trip Thursday (6 p.m., Bally Sports South) in North Carolina against the Hurricanes, the first of a back-to-back that continues Friday in Washington against the Capitals.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 14 goals and 33 points and has 29 points in his last 29 games.

Andrei Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 19 goals.

Carolina leads the Metropolitan Division and had won nine of its last 10 games.

The Predators are 16-14-6. The Hurricanes are 25-7-6 and 16-1-1 in their last 18.

Nashville Predators score at Carolina Hurricanes: Live updates

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators score at Carolina Hurricanes: Live updates