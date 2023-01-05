All-state boys soccer 2022: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A stars
Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school boys soccer season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive . Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
—
CLASS 6A
Player of the year: Drew Pedersen, Jesuit
Co-coaches of the year: Enrique Abad, Aloha; Rex Moffitt, Gresham
First team
Kenneth Bae, Lincoln, senior
Hudson Brunk, McNary, senior
Ariel de Dios Cruz, Willamette, junior
Carter Kroenke, Wells, senior
Zachery Levin, Lakeridge, senior
Saul Martinez Colin, Gresham, senior
Gunder Miller, Lincoln, junior
Yahir Ocampo-Navarro, Aloha, senior
Drew Pedersen, Jesuit, senior
Bo Robertson, Central Catholic, senior
Sergio Varela, Century, senior
GK Zack Andoh, Lincoln, senior
Second team
Aidan Brouddus, Sherwood, senior
Jeffrey “JJ” Diaz, Westview, senior
Yojany Espirtu Ramirez, Gresham, senior
Charles Lacey, South Eugene, senior
Diego Garcia Lopez, Westview, junior
Dominic Hoar-Weiler, Jesuit, senior
Christian Martinez Trejo, Glencoe, junior
Luca Ridgewell, Lake Oswego, junior
Johann Singh Sanchez, McNary, senior
Zac Walker, South Eugene, senior
Papa Yansane, Willamette, senior
GK Benjamin McDonald, Grant, senior
GK Allan Tanguy, Sunset, senior
—
CLASS 5A
Player of the year: Quentin Strange, La Salle Prep
Coach of the year: Juan Llamas, McKay
First team
Henry Catlin, West Albany, junior
Ben Evans, Summit, senior
David Garcia, McKay, junior
Abdoulie Jallow, McKay, junior
Devin LaCasse-Tran, West Albany, junior
Aidan MacLennan, Summit, senior
Kevin Mendez Ochoa, Ridgeview, senior
Jairo Perez Santiago, Woodburn, senior
Quentin Strange, La Salle Prep, senior
Antony Tinahe Mambira, Churchill, senior
Luke Warner, La Salle Prep, senior
GK Diego Garibay, McKay, senior
Second team
Luis Camacho, McKay, sophomore
Junior Cardenas-Ochoa, Summit, senior
Cole Hersey, Mountain View, senior
Cooper Hopkins, Crater, senior
Gerardo Jaimes, Parkrose, senior
Ryan John, Corvallis, junior
Thang Khup, Centennial, senior
Yaseen Mubashir, Wilsonville, senior
Finbar O’Brien, La Salle Prep, senior
Sergio Ruiz, McKay, junior
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, sophomore
Braiden Tester, Crater, senior
Randys Valdivia Diaz, Centennial, senior
GK Jesse Deperro, Summit, senior
—
CLASS 4A
Co-players of the year: Jaaziel Chavez, Ontario; Jamis Gonzalez, Ontario
Coach of the year: Daniel Dominguez, Ontario
First team
Carter Affolter, Tillamook, senior
Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, senior
Jaaziel Chavez, Ontario, senior
Ismael Esparza, Stayton, junior
Jamis Gonzalez, Ontario, senior
Ben Haefs, Estacada, senior
Daniel Palomino, Phoenix, senior
Paul Parral, Scappoose, senior
Aldo Rea, Cottage Grove, senior
Lello Sguero, Henley, senior
Trevor Tobiasson, Henley, senior
GK Teddy Benbow, Philomath, senior
Second team
Seth Arthurs, Philomath, senior
Pedro Aviles, Ontario, senior
Aden Carrillo, North Marion, junior
Caden Cox, Molalla, senior
Mason Klipfel, Hidden Valley, junior
Josh Pallesen, Estacada, junior
Antuan Peterson, Molalla, senior
Anthony Peon, Seaside, senior
Cameron Schauermann, Astoria, senior
Kai Villano, Marist Catholic, senior
Jesse Wright, Stayton, junior
Jose Yanez, Marshfield, junior
GK Julius Bolstad, Phoenix, senior
—
—
