All-state boys soccer 2022: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A stars

Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school boys soccer season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive . Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

—

CLASS 6A

Player of the year: Drew Pedersen, Jesuit

Co-coaches of the year: Enrique Abad, Aloha; Rex Moffitt, Gresham

First team

Kenneth Bae, Lincoln, senior

Hudson Brunk, McNary, senior

Ariel de Dios Cruz, Willamette, junior

Carter Kroenke, Wells, senior

Zachery Levin, Lakeridge, senior

Saul Martinez Colin, Gresham, senior

Gunder Miller, Lincoln, junior

Yahir Ocampo-Navarro, Aloha, senior

Drew Pedersen, Jesuit, senior

Bo Robertson, Central Catholic, senior

Sergio Varela, Century, senior

GK Zack Andoh, Lincoln, senior

Second team

Aidan Brouddus, Sherwood, senior

Jeffrey “JJ” Diaz, Westview, senior

Yojany Espirtu Ramirez, Gresham, senior

Charles Lacey, South Eugene, senior

Diego Garcia Lopez, Westview, junior

Dominic Hoar-Weiler, Jesuit, senior

Christian Martinez Trejo, Glencoe, junior

Luca Ridgewell, Lake Oswego, junior

Johann Singh Sanchez, McNary, senior

Zac Walker, South Eugene, senior

Papa Yansane, Willamette, senior

GK Benjamin McDonald, Grant, senior

GK Allan Tanguy, Sunset, senior

—

CLASS 5A

Player of the year: Quentin Strange, La Salle Prep

Coach of the year: Juan Llamas, McKay

First team

Henry Catlin, West Albany, junior

Ben Evans, Summit, senior

David Garcia, McKay, junior

Abdoulie Jallow, McKay, junior

Devin LaCasse-Tran, West Albany, junior

Aidan MacLennan, Summit, senior

Kevin Mendez Ochoa, Ridgeview, senior

Jairo Perez Santiago, Woodburn, senior

Quentin Strange, La Salle Prep, senior

Antony Tinahe Mambira, Churchill, senior

Luke Warner, La Salle Prep, senior

GK Diego Garibay, McKay, senior

Second team

Luis Camacho, McKay, sophomore

Junior Cardenas-Ochoa, Summit, senior

Cole Hersey, Mountain View, senior

Cooper Hopkins, Crater, senior

Gerardo Jaimes, Parkrose, senior

Ryan John, Corvallis, junior

Thang Khup, Centennial, senior

Yaseen Mubashir, Wilsonville, senior

Finbar O’Brien, La Salle Prep, senior

Sergio Ruiz, McKay, junior

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, sophomore

Braiden Tester, Crater, senior

Randys Valdivia Diaz, Centennial, senior

GK Jesse Deperro, Summit, senior

—

CLASS 4A

Co-players of the year: Jaaziel Chavez, Ontario; Jamis Gonzalez, Ontario

Coach of the year: Daniel Dominguez, Ontario

First team

Carter Affolter, Tillamook, senior

Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, senior

Jaaziel Chavez, Ontario, senior

Ismael Esparza, Stayton, junior

Jamis Gonzalez, Ontario, senior

Ben Haefs, Estacada, senior

Daniel Palomino, Phoenix, senior

Paul Parral, Scappoose, senior

Aldo Rea, Cottage Grove, senior

Lello Sguero, Henley, senior

Trevor Tobiasson, Henley, senior

GK Teddy Benbow, Philomath, senior

Second team

Seth Arthurs, Philomath, senior

Pedro Aviles, Ontario, senior

Aden Carrillo, North Marion, junior

Caden Cox, Molalla, senior

Mason Klipfel, Hidden Valley, junior

Josh Pallesen, Estacada, junior

Antuan Peterson, Molalla, senior

Anthony Peon, Seaside, senior

Cameron Schauermann, Astoria, senior

Kai Villano, Marist Catholic, senior

Jesse Wright, Stayton, junior

Jose Yanez, Marshfield, junior

GK Julius Bolstad, Phoenix, senior

—

—