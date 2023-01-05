ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

How much pressure is needed to halt the Falcons Sunday?

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The NFC South has been clinched, now what?

After defeating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to take down their next divisional opponent – the Atlanta Falcons, but how much pressure is needed?

Evans makes Bucs history, Camarda saves the day as Bucs clinch NFC South for second-straight season

Last Sunday, the Buccaneers fought hard and scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-24. However, the Bucs couldn’t have done it without Mike Evans’ hat trick and Jake Camarda’s save-the-day punt to seal the deal.

Evans showed up big time for Tampa Bay and hopefully, he and quarterback Tom Brady can connect once again to defeat the Falcons, except, Sunday’s game doesn’t have a lot on the line.

Although the Bucs’ will still treat Sunday’s game like a normal division game, a loss won’t hurt the playoff-bound Bucs.

A win over the Falcons will not only improve the Buccaneers’ record to a winning record, but it will also continue Brady’s streak of remaining undefeated against the Atlanta team.

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

INJURIES AS OF THURSDAY

The Buccaneers had 10 players listed on the injury report including:

  • CB Carlton Davis – Did not participate
  • CB Jamel Dean – Limited participation
  • S Mike Edwards – Limited participation
  • WR Julio Jones – Did not participate
  • OLB Carl Nassib – Limited participation
  • S Logan Ryan – Did not participate
  • T Donovan Smith – Did not participate
  • NT Vita Vea – Did not participate
  • T Tristan Wirfs – Limited participation
  • QB Tom Brady – Did not participate

The Falcons had three players listed including:

  • TE Feleipe Franks – Limited participation
  • OL Elijah Wilkinson – Limited participation
  • RB Avery Williams – Full participation
