BMW’s top-tier M cars are some of the best performance vehicles in the market, exclusively for the value they serve (sorry Porsche). Of course, iconic M cars, like the M3, M5, and the M8, are on the list. But what if you don’t need the extreme performance for which M cars are renowned? Well, you will likely be just as pleased to welcome an M Performance or M lite car to your garage without any second thoughts. Similarly, the M850i coupe is no slouch compared to the hardcore M8 Competition. But is it a significant compromise over the full-fledged M car? To find out the truth behind the M850i’s performance, Sam CarLegion put the M lite Bimmer to the test against an LC500 and a Challenger SRT Hellcat.

3 DAYS AGO