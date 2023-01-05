ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch this color changing BMW in action

Automaker BMW unveiled a pair of concept cars under the name BMW i Vision Dee during its CES 2023 event. The cars interact with drivers through color-changing panels and a front display that creates something like facial expressions.
Watch A BMW M850i Trounce A Challenger Hellcat And Lexus LC500 In An Epic V-8 Battle

BMW’s top-tier M cars are some of the best performance vehicles in the market, exclusively for the value they serve (sorry Porsche). Of course, iconic M cars, like the M3, M5, and the M8, are on the list. But what if you don’t need the extreme performance for which M cars are renowned? Well, you will likely be just as pleased to welcome an M Performance or M lite car to your garage without any second thoughts. Similarly, the M850i coupe is no slouch compared to the hardcore M8 Competition. But is it a significant compromise over the full-fledged M car? To find out the truth behind the M850i’s performance, Sam CarLegion put the M lite Bimmer to the test against an LC500 and a Challenger SRT Hellcat.
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes

Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
How This Special Mazda MX-5 Miata Shows That Electric Cars Aren't The Future Just Yet

Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
Front Mission 1st: Remake (Switch) Review: I Dig Giant Robots

Pros Extremely difficult to stop playing Becomes very satisfying once things begin to “click” Updated play mode and visuals are nice additions Feels right at home in handheld mode Cons Should cater more to pilot specifications Combat randomness can be frustrating Managing units between battles can be clunky.
Tesla Offers Round Steering Wheel For Yoke-Hating EV Owners - But It'll Cost You

The Tesla Model S and Model X's yoke steering wheel is definitely one of the stranger design choices the brand has made. Lexus even took the idea with its RZ EV. For the uninitiated, the yoke replaces the regular circular steering wheel with a yoke that isn't too dissimilar in shape than one found in an aircraft. On its website, the brand says: "A bold new approach gives you a true connection to Model S, offering better steering feel and unobstructed views of your dash and the road ahead." Yoke steering has made appearances in concept cars from the 1960s like the Ford Aurora, but have never been adopted for wide use until now.
