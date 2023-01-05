Read full article on original website
Automaker BMW unveiled a pair of concept cars under the name BMW i Vision Dee during its CES 2023 event. The cars interact with drivers through color-changing panels and a front display that creates something like facial expressions.
BMW’s top-tier M cars are some of the best performance vehicles in the market, exclusively for the value they serve (sorry Porsche). Of course, iconic M cars, like the M3, M5, and the M8, are on the list. But what if you don’t need the extreme performance for which M cars are renowned? Well, you will likely be just as pleased to welcome an M Performance or M lite car to your garage without any second thoughts. Similarly, the M850i coupe is no slouch compared to the hardcore M8 Competition. But is it a significant compromise over the full-fledged M car? To find out the truth behind the M850i’s performance, Sam CarLegion put the M lite Bimmer to the test against an LC500 and a Challenger SRT Hellcat.
BYD, the Chinese company that became the world’s largest plug-in vehicle maker in less than 20 years, launched a new car brand called YangWang, which aims to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. To show what it can do, YangWang unveiled a pair of luxury EVs –...
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
The Tesla Model S and Model X's yoke steering wheel is definitely one of the stranger design choices the brand has made. Lexus even took the idea with its RZ EV. For the uninitiated, the yoke replaces the regular circular steering wheel with a yoke that isn't too dissimilar in shape than one found in an aircraft. On its website, the brand says: "A bold new approach gives you a true connection to Model S, offering better steering feel and unobstructed views of your dash and the road ahead." Yoke steering has made appearances in concept cars from the 1960s like the Ford Aurora, but have never been adopted for wide use until now.
Tesla vehicles aren't exactly cheap, especially with the Model S Plaid, but that car's best-in-class performance helps justify the six-figure price tag.
Mercedes is taking a big step toward helping its EV drivers find chargers and activate a charging session more easily.
Streetfighter motorcycles hold a special place in the hearts of many performance-minded riders. Resembling nothing so much as a superbike with all the plastic sheared off, streetfighter bikes are the motorcycle world's answer to the muscle car: nothing showy or extraneous, just pure performance, and plenty of grunt. While streetfighter...
Tesla has begun delivering its long-awaited electric semi-trucks. Are they good for truckers making multi-day treks? Maybe not so much. Find out the details.
