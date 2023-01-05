Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. Heim
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
bkreader.com
Deliveryman Beaten and Robbed While Delivering Food in Brooklyn: NYPD
A delivery worker was attacked and robbed in Brooklyn last month, police said on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was delivering food near 1590 East New York Avenue on Dec. 13th, 2022, […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
Bronx man stole over $8K worth of iPhones, Apple Watches delivered to Trumbull homes
When police confronted the suspect, he told investigators he was picking up a package for his girlfriend who lives in the Dominican Republic and who mistakenly ordered an iPhone to to the wrong address in Trumbull.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
Piece of heavy equipment falls off dump truck onto SUV in High Bridge
Witnesses tell News 12 that a dump truck was hauling heavy-duty equipment and making its way from West Main Street to Bridge Street.
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
iheart.com
NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods
Positive COVID cases are seeing an uptick in certain parts of New York City. The positivity rates in the city are over 30%. Where are we seeing the most positive cases? Brooklyn's East Flatbush is up 30.43% according to the latest from the city. Other parts of New York aren't as bad, but still Astoria is seeing positivity rates up to 27% and 22% in Hell's Kitchen. As of January 6th more than 1/3 of New York City neighborhoods have positivity rates above 20% and four out of five neighborhoods exceed 15%.
Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized
NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
Diaper box filled with fentanyl seized in Bronx Wendy’s parking lot
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Those aren’t diapers. Members of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force and Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor found around 20,000 fentanyl pills along with 3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl in a cardboard diaper box, officials said Thursday. The fentanyl, worth around $1.3 million, was found in a Ford Bronco at […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
pix11.com
Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
Woman assaulted, robbed of wallet, cellphone at Midtown art studio
A man is wanted for assaulting and robbing a 57-year-old woman of her wallet, keys and cell phone at a Manhattan art studio Tuesday, police said.
riverdalepress.com
Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!
Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
