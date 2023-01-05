ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods

Positive COVID cases are seeing an uptick in certain parts of New York City. The positivity rates in the city are over 30%. Where are we seeing the most positive cases? Brooklyn's East Flatbush is up 30.43% according to the latest from the city. Other parts of New York aren't as bad, but still Astoria is seeing positivity rates up to 27% and 22% in Hell's Kitchen. As of January 6th more than 1/3 of New York City neighborhoods have positivity rates above 20% and four out of five neighborhoods exceed 15%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized

NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Diaper box filled with fentanyl seized in Bronx Wendy’s parking lot

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Those aren’t diapers. Members of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force and Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor found around 20,000 fentanyl pills along with 3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl in a cardboard diaper box, officials said Thursday. The fentanyl, worth around $1.3 million, was found in a Ford Bronco at […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
riverdalepress.com

Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!

Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
