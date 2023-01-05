It's Official: Quarterback Sam Hartman To Transfer To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has landed Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman

Quarterback Sam Hartman has decided to transfer to Notre Dame, ending the program's search for a transfer portal quarterback, and Hartman's search for a program that would allow him to compete for a championship and better prepare him for the NFL.

The former Wake Forest quarterback made 45 career starts and ended his Demon Deacon career with 12,967 passing yards and 110 passing touchdowns. His 110 touchdown passes is the most ever by a ACC quarterback and his passing yards ranks second all-time, trailing only former NC State and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers .

Hartman also rushed for 855 yards and 17 touchdowns during his Wake Forest career.

Heading into the 2023 season, Hartman ranks 19th in college football history for passing yards. If he throws for 3,000 yards this season he'll climb up to 4th all time in passing yards.

Hartman was twice named an All-ACC quarterback and led the Deacons to an 11-3 record and a trip to the ACC championship game. During the last two seasons Wake Forest has gone 19-8, which is the program's best two-year stretch since 2006-07.

The North Carolina native passed for 7,929 yards and 77 touchdowns while rushing for 492 yards and 12 more touchdowns.

Notre Dame went into this portal cycle looking for a veteran quarterback to compete with talented sophomore Tyler Buchner for the starting role. Hartman is arguably the best quarterback in the portal during this cycle, with a combination of experience, elite production and playmaking ability.

Landing Hartman marks the second time in three years that Notre Dame landed a transfer quarterback. The Irish brought in former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan for the 2021 season. Coan passed for 3,150 yards and 25 touchdowns in one season with Notre Dame after passing for 3,278 yards and 23 touchdowns during his Wisconsin career.

