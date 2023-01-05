Read full article on original website
Related
hellowoodlands.com
Woodforest Ranks Among Nation’s Top MPCs for 10th Year
MONTGOMERY, TX – For the 10th year, Woodforest has been ranked among the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities, according to recently released reports. John Burns Real Estate Consulting ranks Woodforest No. 41 on its list of top-selling master-planned communities. A second housing research firm, Robert Charles Lesser & Co. (RCLCO), places the Montgomery County community at No. 42 among the best-selling communities in the U.S. Builders in Woodforest sold 382 new homes last year. Woodforest first appeared on annual tallies of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities in 2012.
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Nationally Recognized for Excellence in Cardiac Care
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital (HMTW) has earned national recognition for cardiac care from the American College of Cardiology (ACC). Demonstrating expertise and commitment to treating patients receiving transcatheter valve repair, Houston Methodist The Woodlands was recently awarded Transcatheter Valve Certification based on evaluation of the staff’s ability to meet standards for multidisciplinary teams, formalized training, shared decision-making and registry performance.
Comments / 0