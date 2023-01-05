MONTGOMERY, TX – For the 10th year, Woodforest has been ranked among the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities, according to recently released reports. John Burns Real Estate Consulting ranks Woodforest No. 41 on its list of top-selling master-planned communities. A second housing research firm, Robert Charles Lesser & Co. (RCLCO), places the Montgomery County community at No. 42 among the best-selling communities in the U.S. Builders in Woodforest sold 382 new homes last year. Woodforest first appeared on annual tallies of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities in 2012.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO