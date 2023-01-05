Read full article on original website
2 BBL Brewing System with Direct Fire Propane Brew Kettle, Mash Tun/Combi Tank, Heat Exchanger and 3 Fermenters
2 BBL Brewing System with Direct Fire Propane Brew Kettle, Mash Tun/Combi Tank, Heat Exchanger and 3 Fermenters ( $7,000 ) Upgrading to a larger brewing system so selling our 2 bbl brewing system that includes a double walled direct fire propane brew kettle and mash tun/combi tank. Also included is a heat exchanger and 2, 2bbl and 1, 1.5 bbl fermenters. We have used this system for 4 and a half years and it makes great beer. Buyer is responsible for shipping.
5 bbl Brewhouse for Sale – Fermenters and Brite Tank also Available
5 bbl Brewhouse for Sale - Fermenters and Brite Tank also Available ( $19,000 ) We’re moving into a new location and all our equipment needs to go! This 5bbl brewhouse built and installed by GW Kent has been in use since 2018. Sells new for $39k: Kettle Brew System | GW Kent We have all the equipment you need to run a 5bbl system – Hot Liquor Tank, Mash Tun, Brew Kettle and Heat Exchanger. We also have five 5bbl fermenters for sale and one SS Brewtech 5bbl brite tank. One fermenter is from SS Brewtech and was purchased two years ago. Two fermenters are from GW Kent and were purchased in 2018 and two fermenters were purchased used two years ago. This system has worked great for us, but time to move on. HLT utilizes a heating element, the boil kettle is direct fire. Hoping someone else can put it to good use!!
Dixie Seamer Model 25D-600 $2,500
This is an automatic direct drive double can seamer by Dixie Canner Co. It is used and shows signs of cosmetic wear and tear but has been taken good care of with proper lubrication and full cleaning after every use and comes in good working condition. This automatic seamer takes any human error out of the equation and will seam up to 15 cans a minute with the press of a button. This seamer is able to seam cans up to 4.25” diameter and 6” tall. Extension posts may be installed to accommodate containers taller than 6″ (check with Dixie Canning Co). The seamer will come with 1st and 2nd op gauge wires as well as a 24 ft cord, a chuck wrench and 4x hex nuts & bolts to anchor the seamer onto a surface. There is also a hole drilled into the pexiglass for easy access to the Oil hole for the 2nd Op Cam Roll Lever.
American Malting Barley Assoc. Releases Recommended Variety List for 2023
The American Malting Barley Association (AMBA) Board of Directors annually develops a list of recommended malting barley varieties for U.S. growers for the upcoming crop year. The list is intended to provide U.S. growers with guidance as to what varieties the industry may be contracting or purchasing in the coming year.
“Low cost” Slightly used 40 BBL Stainless Steel tanks (good as a Fermenter or a CLT)
"Low cost" Slightly used 40 BBL Stainless Steel tanks (good as a Fermenter or a CLT) ( $8,000 ) Lists new for around $20,000.00, however we are selling it for $8,000.00. For more info, photos, details, please contact us at sandy@jcyounger.com for more info or conversation. We also have slightly...
5 Ton (60K BTU/Hr) Water Chiller (Needs new heat exchanger PVC shell)
5 Ton (60K BTU/Hr) Water Chiller (Needs new heat exchanger PVC shell) ( $5,500 ) Used 5 Ton (60K BTU/Hr) water chiller for sale. The outer shell of the heat exchanger needs to be replaced, it did not survive the latest polar vortex. The condenser powers on and gets cold. It’s been a solid unit for the last 5 years, we are taking the unfortunate opportunity to upgrade. We spoke with the manufacturer when we were evaluating our options and the prices for a full repair are listed below. We can send the quote on request. This is the worst-case scenario, and it likely just requires a repair of the PVC shell vs the HEX.
3BBL-10BBL Bright tanks & Fermenters IN STOCK | Fast Shipping from Baltimore, MD! Pre-orders available with discount for more sizes |
Carolina brewtech is a brewing equipment supplier based on the east coast! We have 3BBL to 10BBL fermenters and bright tanks, 3BBL brewhouse, Keg washer, and CIP cart, IN STOCK at our warehouse in Baltimore Maryland for those customers who need fast shipping. We can deliver in 3-5 days to most of the places on the east coast, and 5-7 days to the mid-States. They are fully equipped tanks and ready to be used when arrived at your site. 3 years warranty covered not just the tanks but also all the parts and fittings installed on them. And we have all the replacements in stock at our warehouse as well.
5 BBL Unitanks IN STOCK Ready To Ship (3)
3 – 5 BBL tanks in stock in our warehouse available for purchase. All tanks come with: 2 zone glycol jacket, RTD or Ranco Control, CIP spray ball, Pressure Gauge, Dry hop port, Sample valve, pressure relief valve, carb stone, clamps for all connections, EPDM gaskets for all connections, butterfly valves, solenoid valve, Temp probe, racking arm, SS legs w/ leveling pads.
