This is an automatic direct drive double can seamer by Dixie Canner Co. It is used and shows signs of cosmetic wear and tear but has been taken good care of with proper lubrication and full cleaning after every use and comes in good working condition. This automatic seamer takes any human error out of the equation and will seam up to 15 cans a minute with the press of a button. This seamer is able to seam cans up to 4.25” diameter and 6” tall. Extension posts may be installed to accommodate containers taller than 6″ (check with Dixie Canning Co). The seamer will come with 1st and 2nd op gauge wires as well as a 24 ft cord, a chuck wrench and 4x hex nuts & bolts to anchor the seamer onto a surface. There is also a hole drilled into the pexiglass for easy access to the Oil hole for the 2nd Op Cam Roll Lever.

2 DAYS AGO