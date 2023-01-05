Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Statesville vs. West Iredell
Scenes from Friday night's boys and girls basketball games between West Iredell and visiting Statesville.
Out of Our Past
“Mooresville’s Burlington Denim plant will cut its work force from 800 to 600 over the next six months by phasing out its denim weaving operations. Current weaving employees will likely be offered jobs within the plant.” (1/9) SIHS 72 MHS 34. “J.R. Biggs got the team going with...
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
First snow chances this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re halfway through meteorological winter, and yet still no snow in Charlotte. Meteorological winter runs the entire calendar months of December, January, and February; and January 9 is the average date of Charlotte's first snowfall. While last January brought Charlotte three separate snow events, so...
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 25-31
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 25-31. Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 98/A. Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A. First Watch #637 Mooresville, 171 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A. Hampton Inn Statesville,...
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 19
Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if...
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
WBTV
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, sheriff says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of an eastern Lincoln County woman. Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the homicide that happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Sherwood Lane in Denver. The investigation is...
Power lines, trees down as big storm pushes through Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Emergency crews throughout Robeson County have been dispatched to reports of downed power lines and trees across roads in Lu
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times
Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 16-20
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 18-20. Furniture Set Deals, FurnitureSetDeals.com, Furniture Home Décor, LLC, Mooresville. Fresh Start Lawn Service, Robert A. Nichols, Statesville. Journey Eventures, Amy Robb, Iredell County. Homesley Build, Homesley Homes, David Mitchell Homesley Jr.,...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
