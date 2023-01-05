Read full article on original website
kentuckylantern.com
Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant
In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
z93country.com
Mayor Signs emergency declaration to help with Water Line Repair
This past Friday Monticello Mayor Kenny Catron signed a Declaration of Emergency due to the below-zero temperatures and life-threatening wind chills experienced locally from December 23 2022 to January 6, 2023. The declaration is an attempt to recover funds that can be used to repair frozen and busted water lines. The request is to receive funds from FEMA.
WKYT 27
Student hit by car near Madison County high school
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
fox56news.com
KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash
The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash. The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January...
wbontv.com
Abandoned mobile home lost in fire at Bybee
Waco Fire & Rescue and Madison County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Drowning Creek Road near the Madison Estill County line Sunday night around 6. Responders reported heavy fire coming from the windows of the structure upon arrival. Residents in the area confirmed the structure was a...
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Laurel County deputies locate fake cop. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said they have located the...
fox56news.com
New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health care home’
There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health …. There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. Jan. 6...
lakercountry.com
1 dead in Wayne County crash Saturday
A Monticello man was killed following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in neighboring Wayne County, according to state police. The wreck occurred on KY 90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County around 6:30 eastern time Saturday evening. Police say a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by Mark K. Hinkle, 62...
2 dead, 3 injured in Somerset collision
Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Somerset.
wymt.com
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
wymt.com
Pulaski Co. woman in recovery gives back to community through hot dog stand
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County woman addicted to drugs and alcohol says she hit rock bottom when she was sentenced to jail. She is now out, has her own business, and is serving some of the same people who locked her up. Stephanie Kennedy’s dark past goes...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Violent Incident In November
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports a man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for 48-year-old Sean Campbell. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials say Campbell forced his wife into his car near their Science Hill home and took her to a local motel. At the motel, officials say Campbell assaulted her. Police say another man, who was staying at the motel and was an employee of Sean Campbell, was able to step in and stop Campbell. His wife was able to run and hide in a bathroom. She was later taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and treated for her injuries. Over the weekend, police noticed Campbell on Ash Street in Ferguson. He was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Pulaski County deputies searching for missing girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
2 men wanted after escaping Laurel County deputies
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating two men who eluded authorities on Sunday.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County woman is facing charges after police discovered she was selling drugs out of her home. On Tuesday night around 7:30, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Farmer Road. During the search, they found meth, digital scales and baggies. Police...
wymt.com
Whitley Co. school on soft lockdown as precaution, superintendent says
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a Whitley County School being placed on a soft lockdown. Whitley County School District officials said Pleasant View Elementary School was placed on a soft lock down Friday morning. They said the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “domestic...
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday.
