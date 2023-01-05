Read full article on original website
Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
cbs7.com
Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two vehicles, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
City of Odessa names interim fire chief
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
Odessan arrested after alleged ‘violent outburst’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after an alleged disturbance at a local business. Jonathan Watson, 37, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
City of Midland again attempts to dismiss Midland Christian lawsuit
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has once again filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the five former Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report an assault on a student. Near the end of October, the city and the three police officers...
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
yourbasin.com
City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
Online petition to bring traffic light, crosswalk to intersection of Magellan, Mockingbird
MIDLAND, Texas — A petition has been posted on Change.org asking for a new traffic light and crosswalk be placed at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. The petition comes after a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed while trying to cross the intersection on her electric skateboard.
ECSO searching for assault suspect
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of aggravated assault. According to a Facebook post, on December 24, a suspect assaulted a victim in the 2200 block of S County Road West. The suspect was caught on video driving a black […]
Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child. According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed...
fox34.com
Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a Lubbock hospital. Just before 6:30 p.m., Midland police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. Investigators say...
cbs7.com
Midland businesses react to the water boil notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
Teen charged with Capital Murder in death of 15-year-old
Editor’s note: The age of the victim was originally stated as 14, per information released from law enforcement. ECSO now said the victim was 15. ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital […]
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23: A cold front will arrive early on Saturday morning with cooler temperatures and a little bit in the way of gusty winds. Overall...the weekend looks nice...sunny and seasonable as high pressure will build in behind the front. Spring-like conditions will continue into next week.
Odessan among 57 others accused of drug, alcohol related offenses on NYE
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on New Year’s Eve after investigators said she was caught behind the wheel after a night drinking. Kimberly Alvarado, 25, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on December 31, a woman driving a red Mustang exited a parking lot […]
