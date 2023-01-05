ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NewsWest 9

Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two vehicles, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa names interim fire chief

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan arrested after alleged ‘violent outburst’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after an alleged disturbance at a local business. Jonathan Watson, 37, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer, and Public Intoxication.  According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland boil water notice rescinded

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.  According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO searching for assault suspect

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of aggravated assault. According to a Facebook post, on December 24, a suspect assaulted a victim in the 2200 block of S County Road West. The suspect was caught on video driving a black […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child.  According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed...
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a Lubbock hospital. Just before 6:30 p.m., Midland police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. Investigators say...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland businesses react to the water boil notice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen charged with Capital Murder in death of 15-year-old

Editor’s note: The age of the victim was originally stated as 14, per information released from law enforcement. ECSO now said the victim was 15. ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23: A cold front will arrive early on Saturday morning with cooler temperatures and a little bit in the way of gusty winds. Overall...the weekend looks nice...sunny and seasonable as high pressure will build in behind the front. Spring-like conditions will continue into next week.
ODESSA, TX
