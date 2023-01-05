Read full article on original website
Fire in Sheboygan County sends one to the hospital
MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a Sheboygan County hospital after a residential fire in the Town of Mosel. According to a release, on Monday, January 9, 2023, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire on Deerfield Lane. Upon arrival,...
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
UPDATE: Two victims escaped from Pine Lake house-of-horrors
PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department now says two people where held against their will in the basement of a home in Pine Lake last month. Both were able to escape. A woman managed to escape and got help from a neighbor. She was taken to...
Maple Tree Supper Club gives update on timeline for reopening after fire
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland told customers that it’s hopeful it will be able to reopen this summer following a large fire that broke out at the restaurant last year. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the restaurant said it was “alive and doing...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
Wisconsin State Patrol’s Master Trooper retires after 3+ decades of service
(WFRV) – After more than three decades of dedicated service, the Master Trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is calling it a career. The Wisconsin State Patrol shared its sentiment for Master Trooper Allen Vick in a Facebook post to congratulate Vick on his retirement after 31.5 years of service.
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
DHS recommends testing homes for odorless, cancer-causing gas
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging Wisconsinites to check their homes and businesses for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer nationally. Of the estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year from radon, around 962 are in Wisconsin, according to the DHS. They said radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that’s naturally present in the ground and seeps through the foundations of buildings. A state health officer, said one in 10 homes in the state have elevated radon levels.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency; weather impacting residential heating fuel
Gov. Evers says the weather is continuing to have an impact on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Not getting as much mail as usual? Missing important bills? Scammers have been changing people’s addresses to commit identity theft. The change-of-address scam is a type of mail fraud in which scammers trick the Postal Service into diverting your mail. The Wisconsin Department of...
Local veterinarians on lookout for dog flu as cases spread across country
MADISON, Wis. — So far, Wisconsin has been spared seeing any cases of dog flu, but experts are warning that because the virus is highly contagious, that could change at any moment. The H3N2 canine flu has already spread through several shelters in the southern part of the country,...
DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon
During National Radon Action Month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available. Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas naturally...
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Reservations open soon for accessible cabins at various Wisconsin state parks
(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use...
Goats at local farm eat recycled Christmas trees
CALEDONIA, Wis. — With the holidays now over, some Wisconsinites delivered their Christmas trees to Crimson Acres Family Farm to feed their goats. Jennifer Linehan owns the farm with her husband. They took over the farm a year and a half ago and wanted to find innovative ways to take care of their animals.
Fisherees & Tournaments
Kelly Lake Sportsman’s’ Club Ice Fishing Derby. Kelly Lake, Suring. For more information, go to www.kellylakesportsmansclub.com. Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply. February 4th. Oconto...
‘An Insanely Dangerous Situation’: More than 41% of Wisconsin Correctional Officer Positions Are Vacant
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has mismanaged the state prison system. “It is an insanely dangerous situation,” a Corrections employee told WRN. More than one-third of all security staffing positions (meaning correctional guards and sergeants) in Wisconsin’s adult prisons are vacant. The rates are even higher in the state’s maximum-security prisons; the vacancy rate is over 45% for two of them, according to the state’s own data, which was obtained by Wisconsin Right Now.
