wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Sheboygan County sends one to the hospital

MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a Sheboygan County hospital after a residential fire in the Town of Mosel. According to a release, on Monday, January 9, 2023, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire on Deerfield Lane. Upon arrival,...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

UPDATE: Two victims escaped from Pine Lake house-of-horrors

PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department now says two people where held against their will in the basement of a home in Pine Lake last month. Both were able to escape. A woman managed to escape and got help from a neighbor. She was taken to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
wtaq.com

Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
PULASKI, WI
x1071.com

DHS recommends testing homes for odorless, cancer-causing gas

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging Wisconsinites to check their homes and businesses for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer nationally. Of the estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year from radon, around 962 are in Wisconsin, according to the DHS. They said radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that’s naturally present in the ground and seeps through the foundations of buildings. A state health officer, said one in 10 homes in the state have elevated radon levels.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam

If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

spectrumnews1.com

Goats at local farm eat recycled Christmas trees

CALEDONIA, Wis. — With the holidays now over, some Wisconsinites delivered their Christmas trees to Crimson Acres Family Farm to feed their goats. Jennifer Linehan owns the farm with her husband. They took over the farm a year and a half ago and wanted to find innovative ways to take care of their animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
antigotimes.com

Fisherees & Tournaments

Kelly Lake Sportsman’s’ Club Ice Fishing Derby. Kelly Lake, Suring. For more information, go to www.kellylakesportsmansclub.com. Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply. February 4th. Oconto...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

‘An Insanely Dangerous Situation’: More than 41% of Wisconsin Correctional Officer Positions Are Vacant

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has mismanaged the state prison system. “It is an insanely dangerous situation,” a Corrections employee told WRN. More than one-third of all security staffing positions (meaning correctional guards and sergeants) in Wisconsin’s adult prisons are vacant. The rates are even higher in the state’s maximum-security prisons; the vacancy rate is over 45% for two of them, according to the state’s own data, which was obtained by Wisconsin Right Now.
WISCONSIN STATE

