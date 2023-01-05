ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock

By Bill Smith
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KikyH_0k4q3PtF00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department say Jayveon Washington is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a case out of Tulsa.

Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands

On Thursday, the LRPD released an earlier photo of Washington, noting that investigators believe the man has lost weight since it was taken. They also said he could be identified by tattoos on his neck and arms.


According to reporting by the Tulsa World , Washington is accused in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Issac Walker on Oct. 14. A police affidavit said the shooting was the culmination of a months-long fight between the men that included a incident of Walker reportedly stabbing Washington.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

Charges were filed against Washington on Dec. 28.

The Little Rock Police Department is encouraging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jayveon Washington to call LRPD homicide detectives at 501-404-3009.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
TULSA, OK
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
kggfradio.com

New Details in Osage County Murder Investigation

New information is available about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and Dillan Plank are all in jail and Sheriff Virden said they expect to arrest four to five more people, most of whom are already in prison.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other

TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
Kait 8

Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening. Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already...
TULSA, OK
KATV

Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KFOR

KFOR

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy