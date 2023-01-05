Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Warming and dry through midweek
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak front early Monday ushered in drier air for a picture-perfect start to the week. Tonight, high clouds stream across SWG with little fanfare. Staying dry as lows drop into the upper 30s for chilly Tuesday morning. We’ve got a few cold nights in the...
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will push through the area tonight and this will bring in a few showers across the region. However, everyone will not get wet and this will not be significant rainfall by any means. Most will remain cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping down into the middle 40s. Monday will start off cloudy, but sunny skies will start taking over in the afternoon with the cold front keeping high in the mid-60s to upper 60s on Monday. The biggest changes will be felt overnight as lows fall into the upper 30s with a few clouds moving in again. Tuesday keeps the same trend with a few clouds in the morning and sunshine later in the day as highs copy the trend of the 60s. No big changes for the dry pattern on Wednesday, but you will notice temperatures warming up into the 70s ahead of our next rainmaker. A new frontal system will be in Georgia on Thursday and this will be the next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. This will lead to opportunities for some heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms with severe weather in the line of slight already, but the extent is yet to be determined. However, we will see growing confidence in that severe weather forecast coming closer to time. After the front passes by Friday morning, we’ll begin to see cooler conditions once again with skies clearing out. Expect plenty of sunshine here in the area for the next weekend with fairly chilly highs in the 50s with lows possibly down into the 20s and mainly 30s.
WALB 10
New community center opens in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friendly City welcomed people into their brand new community center on Monday. The new center is designed to bring free resources to those living on Tifton’s south side. A vision turned into realty, one pastor saw the lack of resources the community had and...
WALB 10
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
wfxl.com
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
WALB 10
Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31. On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society...
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Commission welcomes first African American chairman
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year means a fresh start for the Dougherty County Commission, starting with a new chairman. Although he’s only been officially in office since Sunday night, Lorenzo Heard says he already is working to identify ways to improve the county. “Some of my goals:...
WALB 10
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
2 people dead in car accident on I-475 and I-75 split in south Bibb identified
The victims in the fatal car accident on the split of I-475 and I-75 North have been identified, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say the accident happened around 10:29 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser. The cruiser was traveling north on I-75, and...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
wfxl.com
Lowndes County K-9 catches murder suspect, accomplice after stolen vehicle wreck and run
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in jail after giving chase in a stolen vehicle following an attempted traffic stop. In a Media Release from the Valdosta Police Department, a victim contacted 9-1-1 to report their vehicle stolen. A be on the lookout (BOLO) with the vehicle's picture was...
WALB 10
Rare brain condition can’t keep this South Ga. makeup artist down
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A teenage makeup artist with a rare brain condition says she won’t let her disability keep her from reaching her dreams. Abigale Wise, also known as “Lace,” is a 19-year-old disabled makeup artist out of Turner County. She says after her three-plus surgeries, and 10-plus procedures, she’s just thankful she’s still able to pursue her passion for makeup.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
WALB 10
2 arrested in Tifton park armed robbery
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a robbery at Fulwood Park that happened Saturday night. The 18-year-old victim flagged down a Tifton police officer at 14th St. E and Tift Avenue after he was robbed. He was approached by a man wearing a black mask, black jacket and jogging pants with what appeared to be an assault weapon and demanded money, according to law enforcement.
WALB 10
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
ecbpublishing.com
New fence regulations called excessive
The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
WALB 10
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness shows no mercy. Not for people who’ve served their country, or for single mothers with multiple children. A non-profit, made of five service programs aimed at meeting the needs of the vulnerable in crisis, wants the community to know they’re here to help.
