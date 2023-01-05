ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doerun, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

Warming and dry through midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak front early Monday ushered in drier air for a picture-perfect start to the week. Tonight, high clouds stream across SWG with little fanfare. Staying dry as lows drop into the upper 30s for chilly Tuesday morning. We’ve got a few cold nights in the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia

Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will push through the area tonight and this will bring in a few showers across the region. However, everyone will not get wet and this will not be significant rainfall by any means. Most will remain cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping down into the middle 40s. Monday will start off cloudy, but sunny skies will start taking over in the afternoon with the cold front keeping high in the mid-60s to upper 60s on Monday. The biggest changes will be felt overnight as lows fall into the upper 30s with a few clouds moving in again. Tuesday keeps the same trend with a few clouds in the morning and sunshine later in the day as highs copy the trend of the 60s. No big changes for the dry pattern on Wednesday, but you will notice temperatures warming up into the 70s ahead of our next rainmaker. A new frontal system will be in Georgia on Thursday and this will be the next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. This will lead to opportunities for some heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms with severe weather in the line of slight already, but the extent is yet to be determined. However, we will see growing confidence in that severe weather forecast coming closer to time. After the front passes by Friday morning, we’ll begin to see cooler conditions once again with skies clearing out. Expect plenty of sunshine here in the area for the next weekend with fairly chilly highs in the 50s with lows possibly down into the 20s and mainly 30s.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New community center opens in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friendly City welcomed people into their brand new community center on Monday. The new center is designed to bring free resources to those living on Tifton’s south side. A vision turned into realty, one pastor saw the lack of resources the community had and...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue

Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31. On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society...
WALB 10

10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Rare brain condition can’t keep this South Ga. makeup artist down

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A teenage makeup artist with a rare brain condition says she won’t let her disability keep her from reaching her dreams. Abigale Wise, also known as “Lace,” is a 19-year-old disabled makeup artist out of Turner County. She says after her three-plus surgeries, and 10-plus procedures, she’s just thankful she’s still able to pursue her passion for makeup.
TURNER COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 arrested in Tifton park armed robbery

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a robbery at Fulwood Park that happened Saturday night. The 18-year-old victim flagged down a Tifton police officer at 14th St. E and Tift Avenue after he was robbed. He was approached by a man wearing a black mask, black jacket and jogging pants with what appeared to be an assault weapon and demanded money, according to law enforcement.
TIFTON, GA
ecbpublishing.com

New fence regulations called excessive

The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
MONTICELLO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy