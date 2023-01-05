Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
After COVID-19 delay, trial underway for man charged in '13 slaying of nurse from Rutland
WORCESTER — The trial of a man accused of murdering a 53-year-old nurse from Rutland in 2013 continued Monday after being postponed in October because of COVID-19. Angel E. Santiago, 30, is accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was discovered Dec. 6, 2013, by firefighters responding to a fire in her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland.
YAHOO!
Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death
WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
bpdnews.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Dorchester
At about 7:55 PM on Saturday January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit that concluded in the area of 29 Longfellow Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when they approached to speak with a group of individuals as part of an investigation near 40 Draper Street. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect appeared to adjust an unknown object in the waistband area of his pants before taking off running. The officers pursued the suspect on foot and observed him remove a handgun from his pants which he then discarded on the ground before he was placed in custody without further incident. The weapon was determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP40 handgun.
Palmer man and two Springfield residents arrested after loaded firearm, drugs found in idling vehicle
Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, drugs, and cash near the intersection of Undine Circle and Stapleton Road in Springfield.
YAHOO!
Nashua man faces domestic violence charges
Jan. 9—A Nashua man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked another man and threatened a woman with a kitchen knife, Nashua police said Monday. Jesse Bridger, 36, is charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and simple assault-domestic violence. Police said Bridger knew the...
Police: Man shot inside Providence apartment
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot inside his Providence apartment building Thursday night.
Fire hits house on Litchfield Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — Firefighters rescued a woman from her single-family home on Litchfield Street late Sunday afternoon. The fire, reported shortly before 6 p.m., filled the house with heavy smoke. “Firefighters...
YAHOO!
Massena and Norwood cops, both since fired, charged with lying to police about hit-and-run
Jan. 8—POTSDAM — Two police officers and a third person are charged with conspiracy for lying to Potsdam police about who was driving during a hit-and-run early on New Year's Day. Both officers have since been fired, according to officials from the Massena and Norwood police departments. Joshua...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
Man stabbed in Providence; suspect in custody
The victim told the officers he'd been stabbed inside nearby home.
Springfield police seize $2,000,000 in drugs and related paraphernalia
The Springfield Police Department made several arrests last week related to drug investigations in the city.
Mass Contractor Who Stole $78K From Customers Indicted On Felony Charges
A paving contractor who allegedly stole over $78,000 from customers, including the disabled and elderly, has been indicted for a laundry list of criminal charges, according to court documents.William Pusateri, owner of Priority 1 Paving in Dedham, was arraigned on 23 charges including larceny from …
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
USPS offering $50K reward for suspect that robbed Dorchester mail carrier at gunpoint
BOSTON — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who robbed a Boston mail carrier at gunpoint, according to officials. The armed robbery occurred on December 4, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the area...
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
NECN
Two People Stabbed Outside Liquor Store in Worcester; Man Arrested
Two people were injured Monday night in a double stabbing outside a liquor store in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say 42-year-old Edward King has been arrested following the violent incident in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store and is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and disorderly conduct.
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
