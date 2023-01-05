ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville Village Police reports

All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty. Wellsville Police arrested Edward A. Bulkeley III, age 31 of Cuba, charging him with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, AUO 3rd, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Improper/No Signal and Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign. The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on South Main Street and East Hanover Street area. The vehicle was pursued along East Dyke Street to Williams Avenue to the School Street area. Bulkeley was located on Merriam Heights a short time later and taken into custody. Bulkeley was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Bulkeley is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on January 24th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by New York State Police. Additional charges are pending.
WELLSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
HORSEHEADS, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Warrant Friday

An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on an active arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court immediately after he was issued charges out of Olean City Court. He was transferred to...
OLEAN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Name of suspect released from with gun incident between Andover and Wellsville that led to multiple charges and jail

An incident with a weapon in Elm Valley between Andover and Wellsville that launched a search for 17 hours has ended with the arrest of an Andover man. The Sun has learned after the incident on Tuesday night where residents were placed in a shelter-in-place, a family member allegedly hid the suspect while police were looking for him. On Wednesday afternoon, he was taken by a family member to St. James Hospital, UR Medicine.
ANDOVER, NY
wesb.com

Williams Street Fire

A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged with Weapon Attack

A Salamanca woman was charged after an attack on Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 41-year-old Jessica Clark with assault and menacing with a weapon. The charges stem from Clark allegedly attacking someone with a “dangerous instrument” causing injury to the victim late Wednesday night....
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Olean Resident Charged with Menacing

An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

‘Scared’ man drives off in stolen truck, ends up in different state

Sayre, Pa. — A man looking for a warm place to rest ended up sleeping in, then stealing a vehicle police said belonged to a local beverage store. Corey Glenn Stillman said he was scared when people began banging on the side of the truck he'd climbed into outside Lanes Beverage on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old man told police he panicked and drove off with the vehicle. Stillman later told...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Water Main to be Repaired Tuesday

The Olean Water Main on the corner of South 8th Street will be receiving repairs Tuesday. The City of Olean Facebook page warns that starting at 9AM there’s a possibility for a water outage for residents and businesses on the 100 block of South 8th Street and on West State Street between 8th and 9th Streets during repairs.
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Incident

An Olean Man was arrested after a domestic incident on Tuesday night. Olean Police charged 22-year-old Peter W. Adams with felony criminal contempt, assault and resisting arrest. Adams was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
OLEAN, NY

