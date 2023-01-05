Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
County roundup: Fillmore, B-R, Cuba-Rushford and Genesee Valley/Belfast pick up wins
FILLMORE — The Eagles of Fillmore recorded the start they wanted to have in what was another tough, gritty battle with Franklinville to close out their season series on Friday in The Rock. With a strong first half settled in the books, it was now up to the second...
wellsvillesun.com
Whitesville’s Vanessa Hall scores 2,000th career point in victory for A/W over Bolivar-Richburg
ANDOVER — Their most recent battle against Jasper-Troupsburg just a couple of days ago marked the first time in over three weeks that Andover/Whitesville last saw the hardwood. A long wait, but one that was worthwhile. Back on Tuesday, they would start off their return red hot with an...
New York Lottery Powerball second-prize $1M ticket sold in Gowanda
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that second-prize tickets were sold in Buffalo and Gowanda for the January 7 Powerball drawing.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Village Police reports
All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty. Wellsville Police arrested Edward A. Bulkeley III, age 31 of Cuba, charging him with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, AUO 3rd, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Improper/No Signal and Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign. The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on South Main Street and East Hanover Street area. The vehicle was pursued along East Dyke Street to Williams Avenue to the School Street area. Bulkeley was located on Merriam Heights a short time later and taken into custody. Bulkeley was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Bulkeley is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on January 24th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by New York State Police. Additional charges are pending.
NewsChannel 36
Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
FOUND: Missing teen from Village of Bloomfield
Abrams is described as standing at 5'05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Dog shot with crossbow arrow in Bloomfield dies from injuries
Bloomfield officials say they are looking for the person accused of fatally shooting a dog with an arrow.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Warrant Friday
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on an active arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court immediately after he was issued charges out of Olean City Court. He was transferred to...
wellsvillesun.com
Name of suspect released from with gun incident between Andover and Wellsville that led to multiple charges and jail
An incident with a weapon in Elm Valley between Andover and Wellsville that launched a search for 17 hours has ended with the arrest of an Andover man. The Sun has learned after the incident on Tuesday night where residents were placed in a shelter-in-place, a family member allegedly hid the suspect while police were looking for him. On Wednesday afternoon, he was taken by a family member to St. James Hospital, UR Medicine.
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Weapon Attack
A Salamanca woman was charged after an attack on Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 41-year-old Jessica Clark with assault and menacing with a weapon. The charges stem from Clark allegedly attacking someone with a “dangerous instrument” causing injury to the victim late Wednesday night....
wesb.com
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
‘Scared’ man drives off in stolen truck, ends up in different state
Sayre, Pa. — A man looking for a warm place to rest ended up sleeping in, then stealing a vehicle police said belonged to a local beverage store. Corey Glenn Stillman said he was scared when people began banging on the side of the truck he'd climbed into outside Lanes Beverage on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old man told police he panicked and drove off with the vehicle. Stillman later told...
Allegany County man facing multiple felony charges after domestic dispute
An Allegany County man allegedly threatened multiple victims with a weapon and left before troopers arrived.
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
wrfalp.com
WNY Land Conservancy Purchase 185 Acre Forest in Cattaraugus County
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced that it has officially purchased a 185-acre forest in Cattaraugus County. The forest, named the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands, is located near Allegany State Park. It is home to a rich diversity of plants and animals. Although it is not yet open...
wesb.com
Olean Water Main to be Repaired Tuesday
The Olean Water Main on the corner of South 8th Street will be receiving repairs Tuesday. The City of Olean Facebook page warns that starting at 9AM there’s a possibility for a water outage for residents and businesses on the 100 block of South 8th Street and on West State Street between 8th and 9th Streets during repairs.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Incident
An Olean Man was arrested after a domestic incident on Tuesday night. Olean Police charged 22-year-old Peter W. Adams with felony criminal contempt, assault and resisting arrest. Adams was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Comments / 0