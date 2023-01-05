All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty. Wellsville Police arrested Edward A. Bulkeley III, age 31 of Cuba, charging him with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, AUO 3rd, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Improper/No Signal and Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign. The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on South Main Street and East Hanover Street area. The vehicle was pursued along East Dyke Street to Williams Avenue to the School Street area. Bulkeley was located on Merriam Heights a short time later and taken into custody. Bulkeley was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Bulkeley is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on January 24th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by New York State Police. Additional charges are pending.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO