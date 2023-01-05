ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

freightwaves.com

Sources: Clarke would seriously consider C.H. Robinson CEO job

Andrew Clarke, the former CFO at brokerage giant C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., would seriously consider an offer from the board to return to the company as CEO following last week’s abrupt firing of president and CEO Bob Biesterfeld, according to sources familiar with the situation. Clarke, who served as...
freightwaves.com

Analysts make divergent calls on trucking in 2023

Two transportation and logistics analysts placed lukewarm equity opinions on the broader transportation complex on Monday with one favoring ownership of asset-based carriers while the other voiced a neutral stance. Morgan Stanley sees signs of ‘bottoming,’ raises outlook to ‘in-line’. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Ravi Shanker...
freightwaves.com

How changes in supply chain finance disclosure could impact shippers

A recent rule change requiring the disclosure of the use of supply chain finance programs could alter how buyers and suppliers, both of which are considered shippers in the freight world, operate and how investors perceive them. Supply chain finance, or reverse factoring, is a short-term arrangement allowing buyers to...
freightwaves.com

Will sanctions on Russian diesel pay off for product tankers?

European Union and G-7 sanctions on Russian crude exports kicked in Dec. 5, and contrary to predictions, crude tanker rates didn’t spike following trade disruptions. They sank. Sanctions on Russian exports of refined products begin in just four weeks, on Feb. 5. It has been widely predicted that this...

