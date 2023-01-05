ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam

JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
GROVE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other

TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
KTUL

Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man, woman found dead in Turley identified

TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa

Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police recover stolen property near Hannah in McIntosh County

McINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department recovered stolen property near Hannah in McIntosh County on Wednesday. Police said in a social media post after serving a search warrant, they confiscated stolen property that included five side by side UTVs, six 4-wheelers, four tractors, two skid steers and two dirt bikes.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler

JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
AFTON, OK
KRMG

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK

