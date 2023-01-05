Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to his second homicide in 30 years – how long will his sentence be this time?
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in connection to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran. Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and felon in possession of a firearm.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
Deputies investigating double murder in Oklahoma town
Authorities in Tulsa County are investigating a grisly scene after two bodies were discovered at a property.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County man faces decades in prison for neglecting a severely burned infant
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man faces decades in prison after neglecting an injured infant. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of child neglect. Taylor Reece Ryon, 28, entered a blind plea Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
KOKI FOX 23
TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other
TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
KTUL
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
KTUL
Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
NWA rape suspect files to exclude testimony, evidence before his trial begins
A former Northwest Arkansas youth shelter employee charged with raping a minor resident has filed a motion seeking to exclude certain testimony and evidence during his upcoming trial.
KTUL
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.
KOKI FOX 23
Man, woman found dead in Turley identified
TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa
Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
Police recover stolen property near Hannah in McIntosh County
McINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department recovered stolen property near Hannah in McIntosh County on Wednesday. Police said in a social media post after serving a search warrant, they confiscated stolen property that included five side by side UTVs, six 4-wheelers, four tractors, two skid steers and two dirt bikes.
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler
JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
KOCO
Incident at Tulsa day care prompts parents to demand accountability, answers
TULSA, Okla. — A day care instructor was fired after a video surfaced showing her insulting and speaking in a rude way to a child she was caring for in Tulsa. "You are a very, very annoying and ugly child," the now-former employee at the South Mingo KinderCare Learning Center was recorded saying.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
KTUL
Citizens help Tulsa police arrest man accused of hit-and-run, fleeing from officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit and fleeing from the scene after crashing into another vehicle. Around noon on Jan. 4, officers said they observed the suspect driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone near 66th and South Sheridan.
