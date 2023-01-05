Read full article on original website
Welcome reception for legislators and staff of the Alaska State Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 39th Annual Community Welcome Reception for legislators and staff of the 2023 Alaska State Legislature will be held on Tuesday, January 17, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. For the first time, the reception will be held at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. The public is...
Juneau's Assembly Finance Committee discusses ways to retain employees amongst continuing shortages
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Assembly is considering sign-on bonuses, maximized flexibility, and enhanced retirement benefits to attract and keep city workers. More than a quarter of city employees are new, being on the job for less than a year, as more experienced employees age out of the workforce and younger workers stay for shorter and shorter periods of time.
Department of Transportation seeking changes to right of way use
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - City Manager Rorie Watt spoke to News of the North about the City and Borough of Juneau addressing this D.O.T. proposed change as quickly as possible. Watt said this could potentially affect the upcoming tourism season - fundamentally these changes would impact a variety of sectors that require buses, shuttles, and more.
Juneau-Douglas City Museum held opening reception for January artists
Left: Carpenter's artwork and right: Jurgeleit's artwork. (Photo courtesy of Juneau-Douglas City Museum.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau-Douglas City Museum features different artists monthly. This month, from January 6th to the 27th, the exhibit "'Shifting Vantage Points' is being featured with work by local artists, Elizabeth Jurgeleit and Christine...
After suspect’s arrest, Juneau woman is still hopeful her regalia will come home
Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels lost a lot of her things when someone broke into her home last month, but the theft of her grandmotherʼs regalia was the most devastating. Police arrested Juneau man Anthony Perry for the burglary this week, but the items are still missing. Revels says the regalia represents an important piece of Hoonah’s history — and some of the few things she had left from her grandmother.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
