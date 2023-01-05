Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Cookie Season with Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA
Girl Scout cookie season is here! Enjoy a box of their classic flavors like Thin Mint or Peanut Butter Pattie, or branch out and try something new like their Lemonade, Raspberry or French Toast flavors!. Sure you can enjoy Girl Scout cookies straight out of the box but local scout...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
billypenn.com
Best bites at the 2023 PA Farm Show (omg that creamsicle milkshake!)
The PA Farm Show is back this week, and along with it, all the indulgent Pennsylvania-produced delicacies that make it worth the trip for food lovers. Selections range from stuff you’d find at a restaurant (grilled cheese, chicken corn soup) to standard fair fare (corn dogs, fried veggies) to the more creative or off the beaten path: think goat sloppy joes, apple pie-topped pizza, and portobello loaded nachos.
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
First full week of Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg kicked-off for its first full week on Monday. And they're not running short on familiar favorites and new surprises. Whether you’re a backyard dabbler, established family farmer or entrepreneur looking to expand, you’ll find...
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is the ultimate with pecans and caramel drizzle
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
Online lottery player from Lebanon County wins $279,452 prize
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery online player from Lebanon County was recently awarded a $279,452 prize for winning the Premier Jackpot online game, the Lottery said Monday. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a...
Wine, liquor prices set to increase at Pennsylvania stores
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is raising prices on more than 3,500 of its most popular wines and spirits.They say inflation is to blame. The 4% increase goes into effect at Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores starting January 15th.According to financial documents from the PLCB, liquor sales dipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns at bars and restaurants. Sales rebounded the following year when wholesale picked back up as more bars and restaurants were open.There was a record $3.017 billion in sales in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the first time sales topped $3 billion.In the 2022 fiscal year, the agency reported a record net income of $330.9 million after decreasing operating costs and long-term liabilities.The agency contributed $839.7 million to governments and other agencies last fiscal year.PLCB operates 600 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania and handles liquor licenses. Taxes and store profits from the agency go into the state's General Fund.
Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee
If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
“Most Haunted Road In Pennsylvania”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads in Pennsylvania are some of the most famously haunted destinations in the United States. From eerie forests to abandoned roadside attractions, the Keystone State is home to a variety of spooky locales that are sure to send chills down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Pennsylvania:
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Lots to do, see, and eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend in Harrisburg. Rahn Troutman is from Dornsife and is with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers. The food court was open as a preview day, and his stand was already off to a busy start. "We do baked potatoes,...
This is Pennsylvania’s ‘lightning capital,’ report says
Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Farm hands prepare for Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a week of preparation, the animals are moving into place for the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “It’s always exciting because you’re seeing new cows that people are showing this year," said Dalton Brown, a farm hand from the Adams Cattle Company.
York County Eagle Scout hosts memorial blood drive
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The 2nd annual Rick Saar memorial blood drive was held on Jan. 8 at the Wyndramere Heights Evangelical Church in Newberry Township. The event was organized by Troop 284's Eagle Scout, Corbin Hutchinson, who needed blood transfusions at a young age. Hutchinson, along with other...
Here's a sneak peek at some of the new menu items available at this year's Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show opens its doors to the public on Saturday, but State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Wednesday offered a sneak peek of one of the event's biggest draws: The Farm Show Food Court. During a media event that featured some of the...
After 32 Years, One of Bensalem, Pa’s Most Popular Eateries Closes Forever
It had been open for 32 years, but at the start of the new year, a popular fast-food eatery in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA closed its doors. We were able to confirm the news on Friday that the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall closed its doors on December 31st, 2022.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 2