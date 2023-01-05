ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Cookie Season with Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA

Girl Scout cookie season is here! Enjoy a box of their classic flavors like Thin Mint or Peanut Butter Pattie, or branch out and try something new like their Lemonade, Raspberry or French Toast flavors!. Sure you can enjoy Girl Scout cookies straight out of the box but local scout...
Kristen Walters

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
OBERLIN, OH
billypenn.com

Best bites at the 2023 PA Farm Show (omg that creamsicle milkshake!)

The PA Farm Show is back this week, and along with it, all the indulgent Pennsylvania-produced delicacies that make it worth the trip for food lovers. Selections range from stuff you’d find at a restaurant (grilled cheese, chicken corn soup) to standard fair fare (corn dogs, fried veggies) to the more creative or off the beaten path: think goat sloppy joes, apple pie-topped pizza, and portobello loaded nachos.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

First full week of Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg kicked-off for its first full week on Monday. And they're not running short on familiar favorites and new surprises. Whether you’re a backyard dabbler, established family farmer or entrepreneur looking to expand, you’ll find...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
FOX 43

Online lottery player from Lebanon County wins $279,452 prize

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery online player from Lebanon County was recently awarded a $279,452 prize for winning the Premier Jackpot online game, the Lottery said Monday. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Wine, liquor prices set to increase at Pennsylvania stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is raising prices on more than 3,500 of its most popular wines and spirits.They say inflation is to blame. The 4% increase goes into effect at Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores starting January 15th.According to financial documents from the PLCB, liquor sales dipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns at bars and restaurants. Sales rebounded the following year when wholesale picked back up as more bars and restaurants were open.There was a record $3.017 billion in sales in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the first time sales topped $3 billion.In the 2022 fiscal year, the agency reported a record net income of $330.9 million after decreasing operating costs and long-term liabilities.The agency contributed $839.7 million to governments and other agencies last fiscal year.PLCB operates 600 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania and handles liquor licenses. Taxes and store profits from the agency go into the state's General Fund.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee

If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Farm hands prepare for Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a week of preparation, the animals are moving into place for the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “It’s always exciting because you’re seeing new cows that people are showing this year," said Dalton Brown, a farm hand from the Adams Cattle Company.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County Eagle Scout hosts memorial blood drive

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The 2nd annual Rick Saar memorial blood drive was held on Jan. 8 at the Wyndramere Heights Evangelical Church in Newberry Township. The event was organized by Troop 284's Eagle Scout, Corbin Hutchinson, who needed blood transfusions at a young age. Hutchinson, along with other...
YORK COUNTY, PA
