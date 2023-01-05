ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG mum on investigation of 6 GOP electors in 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford won’t say if the state is investigating the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential 2020 election. “The moment I decide to comment on the fake electors, someone’s going to...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office

Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada governor seeks to boost propane delivery by suspending time restriction

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Joe Lombardo has suspended the number of hours liquid propane gas delivery drivers can drive each day to increase the supply during winter. Lombardo issued an emergency declaration Friday temporarily suspending motor carrier regulations for propane delivery drivers. Harsh winter weather delayed delivery of propane.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Sandbag pick-up locations throughout Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flood risk remains high with incoming inclement weather. Low-lying homes and businesses should prepare for the potential of flooding. There are several locations throughout the area that offers sandbags to residents. Washoe County:. The Truckee Meadows Fire Stations in Lemmon Valley, East Washoe Valley and West...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe county schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are extreme, and aren’t verifiable, but are concerning.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest. People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Federal courts warn about email and phone scams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Federal courts in Nevada and other states warn people about fake emails and phone calls from people posing as court representatives threatening to send them to jail or fine them. The communications threaten prosecution for failing to pay a bond or for failing to appear for a...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New law aims at teen tobacco use

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It is one of the most troubling public health challenges. In spite of laws prohibiting the sales of tobacco products to minors, underage use of these products continues to rise. A new state law was written to address that problem. The public health impacts have long been...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV

