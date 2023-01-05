Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG mum on investigation of 6 GOP electors in 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford won’t say if the state is investigating the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential 2020 election. “The moment I decide to comment on the fake electors, someone’s going to...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office
Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
Gov. Lombardo: Time for state workers to return to offices; Sisolak-era COVID orders repealed
Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the first two executive orders of his administration on Friday -- including an expected call to get workers back into state offices to get their jobs done in person.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada governor seeks to boost propane delivery by suspending time restriction
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Joe Lombardo has suspended the number of hours liquid propane gas delivery drivers can drive each day to increase the supply during winter. Lombardo issued an emergency declaration Friday temporarily suspending motor carrier regulations for propane delivery drivers. Harsh winter weather delayed delivery of propane.
jammin1057.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
KOLO TV Reno
Sandbag pick-up locations throughout Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flood risk remains high with incoming inclement weather. Low-lying homes and businesses should prepare for the potential of flooding. There are several locations throughout the area that offers sandbags to residents. Washoe County:. The Truckee Meadows Fire Stations in Lemmon Valley, East Washoe Valley and West...
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe county schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are extreme, and aren’t verifiable, but are concerning.
Lombardo declares emergency, eases trucking restrictions on propane deliveries
Citing unsettled winter weather conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo on Friday declared a state of emergency, easing motor carrier restrictions on the delivery of propane.
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms
A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms.
KOLO TV Reno
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest. People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond...
KOLO TV Reno
Federal courts warn about email and phone scams
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Federal courts in Nevada and other states warn people about fake emails and phone calls from people posing as court representatives threatening to send them to jail or fine them. The communications threaten prosecution for failing to pay a bond or for failing to appear for a...
KOLO TV Reno
New law aims at teen tobacco use
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It is one of the most troubling public health challenges. In spite of laws prohibiting the sales of tobacco products to minors, underage use of these products continues to rise. A new state law was written to address that problem. The public health impacts have long been...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago.
kunr.org
Governor Lombardo pledges no new taxes, less government oversight, and more school choice at inauguration
Inclement weather forced the event to be moved from the lawn at the Nevada State Capitol to the Carson City Community Center. Republican and Democratic lawmakers, law enforcement, and family filled the auditorium. “As governor, I am filled with hope and optimism [in] what we can accomplish if we simply...
More than 176,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast
NEW YORK — A major storm is hitting the West Coast Wednesday into Thursday with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. More than 176,000 customers are without power in California. A winter storm warning is in place for...
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
