Florida State

msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
MSNBC

Donald Trump just keeps losing

Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

'Idiot clowns': As GOP war worries Fox, McCarthy faces “new rules” | Melber Report

The Speaker McCarthy-led House voting on GOP rules to weaken his own speakership after a historic and humiliating battle for the gavel. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the unusual, bruising road to this new Congress -- including a near fight between two GOP congressmen and the new heat on “backroom deals” McCarthy struck with rebels.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC

The worst attack on democracy in Brazil since 1964

It turns out that Brazil is no stranger to attacks on Democracy like the riot in Brasilia. New York University History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat lays out for American Voices guest host Symone Sanders-Townsend how a coup in 1964 destroyed Democracy in Brazil. What followed was a brutal military dictatorship that lasted 21 years.Jan. 9, 2023.
NEW YORK STATE
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy’s most dangerous speaker ‘concessions’ were voluntary

The plaque over Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s new office may say “Speaker of the House,” but it would be more accurate if it read “Speaker in Name Only.” As McCarthy bumbled his way to the finish line over 15 ballots, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., bragged that the holdouts would force McCarthy to govern in a “straitjacket.” In the end, though, McCarthy’s most dangerous “concessions” weren’t given up begrudgingly. They were handed over all too willingly.

