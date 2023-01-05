Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Skip Bayless Argues Bears Should Consider a QB With No. 1 Pick
Skip Bayless argues Bears should consider QB with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Chicago Bears earned the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans by defeating the Indianapolis Colts.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lovie Smith Addresses the Loss of No. 1 Pick to the Chicago Bears
Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts.
What Bears Can Expect in Potential NFL Draft Trade for No. 1 Pick
What Bears can expect in potential draft trade for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ended their season Sunday with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to finish the season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. Despite all of that, the future...
A Look Back at the Chicago Bears' Past Two No. 1 Overall Picks
A look at the Bears' past two No. 1 overall picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Bears lost to NFC North opponent Minnesota Vikings, and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts. The result of the two games hands the Bears the No. 1 overall pick...
David Montgomery Wants to Sign Contract Extension With Bears This Offseason
Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery always gets a little emotional towards the end of the season, but Week 18’s season finale against the Vikings was even more emotional. Montgomery will be a free agent this offseason, so Sunday could have been his last game as a Chicago Bear.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With Cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been diagnosed with cancer, and will begin treatment on Monday for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hendriks announced the news in a social media post on Sunday evening.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Lions DB Joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-Crushing Company
Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.
Why Bears Believe They're on Right Track Despite Bad 2022 Season
Why Bears believe they're on the right track originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and fans have been celebrating ever since. Dreams of what can come from that ultra valuable draft selection abound. There’s talk of supercharging the rebuild with a bounty of picks from trading back. But the Bears only landed the No. 1 overall pick because they had such an awful record in 2022. The three wins were their lowest total since 2016, when they went 3-13. The .176 win percentage was the lowest since 1969 when they won only one game. The Bears had the league’s worst passing offense. On defense they ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per attempt, rushing touchdowns allowed and sacks. They were second to last in rushing yards allowed and third down conversions allowed. They were one of only four teams who didn’t score a touchdown on defense.
Bears Players Had Chance to Air Grievances Before Offseason
Bears players had chance to air grievances before offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday was locker clean out day at Halas Hall, but it turned out to be a late Festivus celebration too. Bears players and coaches got together for exit meetings as usual, and players got a chance to air their grievances after a disappointing 3-14 season.
Bears Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 Draft After Texans Beat Colts
Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
Justin Fields Will Do ‘Whatever' Ryan Poles Needs to Recruit Free Agents
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields' job is on the field. He's the gravitational force at the center of this Bears rebuild. His priority is leading those in the building as they try to build a consistent winner in Chicago. General manager Ryan Poles' job is to fill the building...
Report: Titans, Cardinals Request Bears to Interview Ian Cunningham
Report: Titans, Cardinals request to interview Ian Cunningham originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have filed a request to interview the Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for their general manager position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Earlier in December, the Titans...
Important Dates to Remember for the Bears During the NFL Offseason
Important dates to remember for Bears' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears wrapped up their season on Sunday with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, commencing the start of their offseason. The front office will have a busy offseason ahead of them. They own the No. 1...
Colin Cowherd Says Bears Won't Know What to Do With the No. 1 Pick
Cowherd says Bears won't know what to do with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On The Herd, radio host Colin Cowherd argued the Bears earning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft doesn't guarantee them success in rebuilding their roster. "They're the family member...
