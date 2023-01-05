Nationally-ranked Simeon-Imhotep boys basketball matchup highlights nine-game Highland (Ill.) Shootout

By Nate Latsch

The 31st annual Highland (Ill.) Optimist Scott Credit Union Shootout is back this Saturday, Jan. 7, with nine games featuring some of the top basketball teams in Illinois and Missouri as well as nationally-ranked Imhotep Charter from Philadelphia, Pa.

HIGHLAND SHOOTOUT SCHEDULE

8:00 a.m. - Waterloo (Ill.) girls vs. Highland (Ill.) girls

9:30 a.m. - Quincy Notre Dame (Ill.) vs. Highland (Ill.)

11:00 a.m. - Hillcrest (Ill.) vs. Belleville East (Ill.)

12:30 p.m. - Bloomington Central Catholic (Ill.) vs. New Madrid County Central (Mo.)

2:00 p.m. - Staley (Mo.) vs. East St. Louis (Ill.)

3:30 p.m. - Sacred Heart-Griffin (Ill.) vs. Christian Brothers College (Mo.)

5:15 p.m. - St. Rita (Ill.) vs. Chaminade (Mo.)

7:00 p.m. - Imhotep Charter (Pa.) vs. Simeon (Ill.)

8:30 p.m. - Vashon (Mo.) vs. Moline (Ill.)

TEAMS TO WATCH

Imhotep Charter, from Philadelphia, Pa., is ranked seventh in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national boys basketball rankings , while undefeated Simeon is ranked 21st. Imhotep won the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Florida in December.

The event features three of the top 12 ranked teams in Illinois.

Simeon (12-0), which has a big matchup against Cathedral (Indianapolis, Ind.) on Friday, is the No. 1 team in the SBLive Illinois boys basketball Power 25 rankings , while Hillcrest (15-1) is fifth and St. Rita (8-6) is 12th.

Staley, Vashon, CBC and Chaminade are among the top teams in Missouri, with Vashon and CBC both coming off state championships and Staley and Chaminade both advancing to the final four a year ago.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Justin Edwards - Imhotep - 2023 - SF

The headliner of the nine-game showcase is Edwards, a 6-foot-7 wing forward who has signed with Kentucky and is ranked as the No. 2 player nationally in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

James Brown - St. Rita - 2024 - C

The top prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2024 and the No. 27 prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-9, 210-pound post player recently committed to North Carolina. He’s a big-time talent who continues to get better and better and makes an impact on both ends of the floor with his size.

Ahmad Nowell - Imhotep - 2024 - PG

A 6-2 guard, Edwards’ running mate is a talented prospect in his own right, ranking as the top prospect in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2024 and the No. 34 overall prospect in the junior class in the 247Sports Composite. He’s already attracted scholarship offers from the likes of Tennessee, Kansas, Auburn and Memphis.

Morez Johnson - St. Rita - 2024 - PF

A University of Illinois commitment, Johnson is a 6-8 power forward who is the second-best prospect in the Lincoln State in the Class of 2024 and is ranked 45th nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Nojus Indrusaitis - St. Rita - 2024 - SG

An early commitment to Iowa State, Indrusaitis is a 6-5 shooting guard who is another player to watch for the talented St. Rita squad. He’s ranked in the 247Sports Composite as the third-best prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2024 – behind Brown and Johnson – and No. 76 nationally.

Owen Freeman - Moline - 2023 - PF

A 6-10, 220-pounder, Freeman signed with Iowa after also attracting scholarship offers from several Big Ten Conference schools, including Wisconsin and Illinois. He’s ranked as the fifth-best prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2023 and No. 175 nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Kayden Fish - Staley - 2023 - PF

The top prospect in the senior class in Missouri who doesn’t attend nationally-ranked powerhouse Link Academy, Fish is a talented 6-7 power forward who has signed with Iowa State. Fish is the No. 176 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the Class of 2023.

Macaleab Rich - East St. Louis - 2023 - SG

One of the most entertaining players to watch in high school basketball, the explosive 6-6 Kansas State signee is generally good for at least a few highlight-worthy dunks every game. Rich averages 20.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He’s the No. 180 prospect in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Kennard Davis - Vashon - 2023 - SF

A 6-5 small forward, Davis paces the Wolverines and has signed with Southern Illinois. He’s ranked as the No. 221 prospect in the senior class by the 247Sports Composite.

Darrion Baker - Hillcrest - 2023 - PF

An athletic 6-7 forward who has signed with Akron, Baker is one of the driving forces behind the Hawks becoming one of the top teams in Illinois. He is ranked as the No. 245 prospect in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

