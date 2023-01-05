Read full article on original website
4 Stocks to Buy on November's Construction Spending Rebound
EXP - Free Report) , Dycom Industries, Inc. (. CRH - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The U.S. Census Bureau said on Jan 3 that spending on construction projects increased 0.2% in November after declining 0.2% in October. Economists had projected an increase of 0.4%. However, the good sign is that spending has finally started rebounding after declining for two consecutive months.
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Acquire All Public DCP Midstream Units
PSX - Free Report) entered an agreement to increase its stake in DCP Midstream LP (. DCP - Free Report) , one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas businesses. Phillips 66 will purchase all of the public common units of DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion. The acquisition will double its stake in DCP Midstream to 86.8%.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
DCP - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $41.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% gain over the past four weeks. DCP Midstream Partners’ shares rallied on...
Four Corners (FCPT) Sells Pennsylvania Asset, Banks on Growth
FCPT - Free Report) recently announced the disposition of a Red Lobster property in Pennsylvania for $5.1 million. This comes after the last month’s announcement of a disposition of a Red Lobster property in Ohio for $4.9 million. As part of its strategic efforts, Four Corners plans to redeploy...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Pain or Gain Ahead for Energy ETFs?
USO - Free Report) has advanced 20% this year and lost 8.7% in the past three months as demand doubt looms. The coronavirus vaccine rollout is gradually helping to control the spread of the outbreak across the globe. Factors like easing Omicron concerns, supply shortages, and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have thus boosted oil prices this year.
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
3 Value Stocks with Growth In the Cards
This has to be the golden year of value investing. With inflation remaining far from the Fed’s goals, there’s every reason to think that interest rates will continue to climb for a while before stabilizing. From the looks of things, and since employment numbers are still so strong, the painful period is likely to stretch out past 2023 and into 2024. This sentiment is pulling money out of the markets and leading to low valuations.
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Is CalMaine Foods (CALM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
CALM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. Cal-Maine Foods is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual...
Will Growth Efforts Aid Church & Dwight (CHD) Amid Inflation?
CHD - Free Report) has been benefiting from a strong brand portfolio, a solid online show, pricing actions and strategic buyouts. This led to third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales of $1,317.3 million inched up 0.4% year over year. The company’s U.S. portfolio saw consumption growth in 11 of 17 categories.
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Boosts Customer Base With VinFast
NXPI - Free Report) is forming partnerships on the back of its robust portfolio of solutions. This is evident from the fact that the company recently collaborated with a Vietnam-based automotive company, VinFast. VinFast will use NXPI’s processors, semiconductors, sensors and system solutions for the development of automotive projects.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)?
VDE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/23/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs are also funds of...
Why Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
Investors Heavily Search Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Here is What You Need to Know
BABA - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this online retailer have returned +17.6% over the past month versus...
Fluor (FLR) Receives EPCM Contract for Skouries Project
FLR - Free Report) received an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services contract for the Skouries gold-copper mining project. The contract was initiated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eldorado Gold Corp. —Hellas Gold Single Member S.A. This $845 million project is located in the Halkidiki Peninsula of Greece and Fluor will book its share in the fourth quarter 2022.
Can Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
INSE - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of...
