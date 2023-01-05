AMERICUS – Other than high school tournaments, it is very rare that a team will play three games in three days, but that is how the scheduled worked out for the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS). However, the Panthers were up to the challenge. They defeated Fitzgerald 66-40 at the Panther Den on Thursday, January 5. The very next night, they went down to Adel, GA and defeated the Cook Hornets 71-50. Then on Saturday night, January 7, SCHS completed the trifecta by defeating Lee County 48-29 to go to 7-5 on the season and 2-0 in the Region 1-AA standings.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO