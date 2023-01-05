ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Americus Times-Recorder

Dr. Hugh Lamon Moates

Dr. Hugh Lamon Moates, age 93, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Services are planned for 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, from the graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, Georgia with Rev. Keith Parks officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the services. They respectfully request that those in the receiving line wear a face mask.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers complete three-game sweep of triple-header

AMERICUS – Other than high school tournaments, it is very rare that a team will play three games in three days, but that is how the scheduled worked out for the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS). However, the Panthers were up to the challenge. They defeated Fitzgerald 66-40 at the Panther Den on Thursday, January 5. The very next night, they went down to Adel, GA and defeated the Cook Hornets 71-50. Then on Saturday night, January 7, SCHS completed the trifecta by defeating Lee County 48-29 to go to 7-5 on the season and 2-0 in the Region 1-AA standings.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Turnovers and missed free thorws prove costly to Lady Panthers against Lee County

AMERICUS – After ending their winless streak with a 56-50 win over Cook on Friday, January 6, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) came into Saturday night’s tilt against Lee County (LCH) hoping to build on Friday’s success with a win over the Lady Trojans. At the end of the third quarter, SCHS only trailed 32-30, but in the fourth quarter, numerous turnovers and several missed foul shots proved to be the Lady Panthers’ undoing and it led to a 50-31 loss to the Lady Trojans at the Panther Den on Saturday, January 7.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Kennedy Tyson makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at GSW

AMERICUS – Kennedy Tyson, a resident of Americus, GA, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. She also made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List as well. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Winless no more: Lady Panthers earn first win of the season

ADEL, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) finally got rid of the goose egg. They went down to Adel, GA on Friday, January 6 and defeated the Cook Lady Hornets 56-50 to earn their first win of the season. It was a close contest throughout and the...
ADEL, GA
ridgeviewnews.com

Middle School Girls Basketball becomes Backyard Brawl, Principal Gaul closes it down

On Thursday, January 5th Calhoun Middle School Lady Red Devils hosted Ravenswood Middle. I do not know the scores. I don’t have any stats, nor did I take a single picture. And that simply comes down to the facts of the evening. From the start of the B team (junior varsity) it was clear that it was going to be a rowdy evening. And it did not get any better as the evening went on.
CALHOUN, GA
WTVM

Local bars getting ready for College Football National Championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local fans are already getting ready for the championship game with the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs. There will be plenty of tailgating, watch parties and more...and that’s expected to bring in a lot of business for local bars. I’m waking...
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Turnovers and cold shooting plague Wildcats in loss to Taylor County

ELLAVILLE – After their disappointing 59-24 loss at Macon County on Tuesday, January 3, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) came into their Region 6A D2 matchup at home against the Vikings of Taylor County (TC) hoping to flush the bad taste of that defeat from their mouths and to end their three-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the two main things that have plagued them this season, cold shooting from the field and turnovers, reared their ugly heads again and it led to a 47-35 loss to the Vikings on Friday, January 6 at Schley County High School.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday

As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
ATHENS, GA
WALB 10

4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Local high school senior planning to feed Columbus’ working poor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Anyone who feels like you’re working everyday and you’re trying to provide for your family, but sometimes it gets tough for you, this is the meal for you,” says Saint Anne-Pacelli Catholic School senior, John Thornton II. Thornton is asking for the...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy