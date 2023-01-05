Read full article on original website
Georgians getting ready to gather together for UGA/TCU championship game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Across the state of Georgia, folks are gathering together ahead of kickoff for the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. Channel 2′s Michele Newell was in Cobb County on Monday afternoon to see how neighbors plan on celebrating. Glover Park Brewery in Marietta is...
Americus Times-Recorder
Dr. Hugh Lamon Moates
Dr. Hugh Lamon Moates, age 93, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Services are planned for 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, from the graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, Georgia with Rev. Keith Parks officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the services. They respectfully request that those in the receiving line wear a face mask.
Americus Times-Recorder
Five Schley County Wildcat football players earn All-State and Honorable Mention honors
ELLAVILLE – Five Schley County football players were honored by Georgia High School Football Daily (GHSFD) for their accomplishments on the field during the 2022 season. Four of them earned All-State honors and one of them, Senior LB Luke Forehand, earned All-State Honorable Mention honors. The four Wildcats who...
Not traveling to the National Championship Game? Here’s how Georgians are celebrating locally
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia fans are spending their weekend getting ready for the big game on Monday as the Bulldogs will compete for the National Championship. While some fans are planning to travel thousands of miles, others plan on celebrating from afar. “We are just going to...
Georgia and Texas governors wager on Bulldogs/Horned Frogs championship game
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is confident the Georgia Bulldogs will win the national championship game tonight and he’s willing to bet on it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a challenge to Kemp Monday morning, wagering “some of the best BBQ in Texas” and a cold Lone Star beer that the TCU Horned Frogs would win.
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers complete three-game sweep of triple-header
AMERICUS – Other than high school tournaments, it is very rare that a team will play three games in three days, but that is how the scheduled worked out for the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS). However, the Panthers were up to the challenge. They defeated Fitzgerald 66-40 at the Panther Den on Thursday, January 5. The very next night, they went down to Adel, GA and defeated the Cook Hornets 71-50. Then on Saturday night, January 7, SCHS completed the trifecta by defeating Lee County 48-29 to go to 7-5 on the season and 2-0 in the Region 1-AA standings.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride, Savannah St. Patrick's Day, music festivals: Plan for these 2023 events in Georgia
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin planning your time off for 2023. Follow music and cultural festivals on social media as they begin announcing official dates for their signature events in the coming months. Whether you’re into music, sports or culture, here are some popular...
Americus Times-Recorder
Turnovers and missed free thorws prove costly to Lady Panthers against Lee County
AMERICUS – After ending their winless streak with a 56-50 win over Cook on Friday, January 6, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) came into Saturday night’s tilt against Lee County (LCH) hoping to build on Friday’s success with a win over the Lady Trojans. At the end of the third quarter, SCHS only trailed 32-30, but in the fourth quarter, numerous turnovers and several missed foul shots proved to be the Lady Panthers’ undoing and it led to a 50-31 loss to the Lady Trojans at the Panther Den on Saturday, January 7.
Americus Times-Recorder
Kennedy Tyson makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at GSW
AMERICUS – Kennedy Tyson, a resident of Americus, GA, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. She also made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List as well. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a...
Americus Times-Recorder
Winless no more: Lady Panthers earn first win of the season
ADEL, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) finally got rid of the goose egg. They went down to Adel, GA on Friday, January 6 and defeated the Cook Lady Hornets 56-50 to earn their first win of the season. It was a close contest throughout and the...
ridgeviewnews.com
Middle School Girls Basketball becomes Backyard Brawl, Principal Gaul closes it down
On Thursday, January 5th Calhoun Middle School Lady Red Devils hosted Ravenswood Middle. I do not know the scores. I don’t have any stats, nor did I take a single picture. And that simply comes down to the facts of the evening. From the start of the B team (junior varsity) it was clear that it was going to be a rowdy evening. And it did not get any better as the evening went on.
WTVM
Local bars getting ready for College Football National Championship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local fans are already getting ready for the championship game with the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs. There will be plenty of tailgating, watch parties and more...and that’s expected to bring in a lot of business for local bars. I’m waking...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
Americus Times-Recorder
Turnovers and cold shooting plague Wildcats in loss to Taylor County
ELLAVILLE – After their disappointing 59-24 loss at Macon County on Tuesday, January 3, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) came into their Region 6A D2 matchup at home against the Vikings of Taylor County (TC) hoping to flush the bad taste of that defeat from their mouths and to end their three-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the two main things that have plagued them this season, cold shooting from the field and turnovers, reared their ugly heads again and it led to a 47-35 loss to the Vikings on Friday, January 6 at Schley County High School.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County Lady Wildcats hand Taylor County its first loss of the season
ELLAVILLE – Schley County sophomore standout point guard Jesstynie Scott poured in 34 points and junior guard Emma Walker scored 15 to help lead the Lady Wildcats to a 68-63 victory over previously undefeated Taylor County (11-1) on Friday, January 6 at Schley County High School. In addition to...
UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday
As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
WTVM
Local high school senior planning to feed Columbus’ working poor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Anyone who feels like you’re working everyday and you’re trying to provide for your family, but sometimes it gets tough for you, this is the meal for you,” says Saint Anne-Pacelli Catholic School senior, John Thornton II. Thornton is asking for the...
