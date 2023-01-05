Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Two La Grange men arrested after robbery and foot chase
La GRANGE, Lenoir County — Two La Grange men are behind bars Monday morning after a Sunday morning robbery followed by a foot chase and a shot fired by one of the suspects. According to a release from Lenoir County, Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, and Dontrell Tysean Smith, 29, both of La Grange, were arrested on a plethora of charges following the Sunday morning incident.
neusenews.com
Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70
Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
carolinacoastonline.com
New Bern resident and former deputy police chief Edward Preston named Cape Carteret police chief
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush formally introduced the town's new police chief, New Bern resident Edward Preston, during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street. Rush told the board Preston most recently served as chief of...
First regulated tattoo parlor opens in downtown Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business is opening its doors in the city of Kinston, the first regulated tattoo parlor on the main street. This comes after years of ordinances in place preventing tattoo shops from operating downtown. House of Ink Tattoo Studio owner Brandon Corey said they’re looking forward to helping people express […]
WITN
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. Police say on Friday, January 6th around 11:30 a.m., they responded to ECU Health Medical Center in reference to an individual who was dropped off at the emergency department earlier that day with stab wounds. The...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie business robbed at gunpoint
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is actively searching for two suspects who robbed EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape at gunpoint here Saturday evening (Jan. 7) and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Despite shots being fired during the course of the robbery, no one was injured,...
cbs17
Armed and dangerous wanted man charged in robberies at Rocky Mount stores
TARBORO. N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested overnight in connection to armed robberies at two businesses in Rocky Mount on Jan. 2. According to Rocky Mount police, Jeremy Johnson was wanted for the morning robberies at a Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard and L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road. He had been considered armed and dangerous.
wcti12.com
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
WITN
Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County. On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home. On Saturday, Officers...
newbernnow.com
Help Clean Up New Bern’s Streets and Waterways
Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, Feb. 4, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Matthew “Conway” Potter
Matthew “Conway” Potter passed away at his home on Saturday. A funeral service will be held at The River Church in Bath on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 11:00am. The burial will follow at Ryder Hill Cemetery at Pamlico Beach. The family will receive friends at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service on Friday January 13, 2023, from 6:00-8:00pm and at other times at the home of John and Laura Lee Potter at 125 Pamlico Riverside Drive, Belhaven.
Changes coming to Greenville social districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Uptown Greenville’s social districts. City Council approved some changes Monday, just more than two months after the social districts were implemented. As of Feb. 1, the Uptown Social District and Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined to form the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the social […]
Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
WITN
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating two shootings that happened at different locations in one Eastern Carolina city. The first shooting police were called to left one teenager dead, and the second sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening in Goldsboro. Goldsboro Police Department was called to 600...
Vigil held at NC greenway for missing 22-year-old man
Between 25-50 people from the community came out to the South Tar River Greenway on Monday to show support and comfort for the family of Kahlil Jefferson.
thewashingtondailynews.com
James E. Cherry
Mr. James Elbert Cherry, age 86, a resident of Gallberry Road, Washington, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Mr. Cherry was...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chester Marcel Cahoon
Chester Marcel Cahoon, 71, of Swan Quarter went on to his eternal home on January 7, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on July 16, 1951, and raised in Swan Quarter, North Carolina, Chester was the oldest son of James Marcel Cahoon and Patricia Brinn Cahoon and big brother to Lyle Cahoon of Swan Quarter, Rory Cahoon of Swan Quarter, Kevin Cahoon of Greensboro and the late Dawn Cahoon. Chester’s childhood was filled with many days on the farm, hunting, and out on the water.
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say they're investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
Comments / 0