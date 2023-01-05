In the latest IJF Judo World Ranking three countries stand out: Japan, France and Georgia. Although we know that the Japanese athlete don’t show up too much in the IJF World Judo Tour and don’t go for the points in the World Ranking, so we can see France have a strong women’s team and with two positions on the first place of the World Ranking by lightweight Shirine Boukli and heavyweight Romane Dicko, France can still represent a great team onwards the Olympic Games in Paris where the home team doesn’t even have to qualify, but the selection will likely be based upon the positions in the IJF World Ranking.

