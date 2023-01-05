Read full article on original website
judoinside.com
French women stand out in the Judo World Ranking
In the latest IJF Judo World Ranking three countries stand out: Japan, France and Georgia. Although we know that the Japanese athlete don’t show up too much in the IJF World Judo Tour and don’t go for the points in the World Ranking, so we can see France have a strong women’s team and with two positions on the first place of the World Ranking by lightweight Shirine Boukli and heavyweight Romane Dicko, France can still represent a great team onwards the Olympic Games in Paris where the home team doesn’t even have to qualify, but the selection will likely be based upon the positions in the IJF World Ranking.
judoinside.com
Georgia still dominant in men’s judo
The last judo event of the year was the IJF World Judo Masters in Jerusalem. An essential event when it comes to gaining points for the 2024 Olympic Qualification. Who would have thought give years that Judo became such an important sport in Israel. The medal table showed a good representation of the strength of world judo with Japan leading after the three match days, followed by France and Georgia.
judoinside.com
Making History: Jack Yonezuka
A family legacy sometimes shines through talent. Such is the case with Jack Yonezuka, who became the first man in America to stand atop the Junior World Championship podium in thirty years. Athlete Jack Yonezuka is a young yet vetted Judoka who is successfully filling in the footsteps of his father and his older brother, both veteran martial artists.
judoinside.com
Borchashvili brother clash expected in Austria
Wachid Borchashvili, younger brother of Olympic medallist Shamil Borchashvili, has decided to return to the U81kg weight category after a 14-month break "I tried everything, but I didn't and couldn't get beyond a weight of 88 kg. On the top people in the U90kg weight category, I am thus a few percent short of muscle mass. That won't be enough for a place in the sun."
