Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
Man arrested on 'concealment of death' charge
KINSTON — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after discovering a dead woman in a Deanswood Drive residence. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, the LCSO responded to a call of a deceased person on Deanswood Drive. Deputies arrived to find Carla Lee Soula dead inside her residence. She was 42.
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
Four men arrested, another wanted by Kinston police on drug, gun, assault crimes
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Kinston Police Department arrested four men and served a warrant for arrest on another. The KPD worked jointly with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. The arrests/warrants include:. Ricky Roach Jr. - was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession...
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
Greenville murder suspect has first appearance in court
Prominent Greenville resident Barbara Fenner’s accused murderer Dennis Marshall had his first court appearance today. Marshall was formally charged with Felony Murder and his next court date is set for Jan. 25. Marshall is being held on a $2-million secured bond. His next court date is set for January...
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating
A 14-year-old boy died in a double shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday.
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say they're investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating two shootings that happened at different locations in one Eastern Carolina city. The first shooting police were called to left one teenager dead, and the second sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening in Goldsboro. Goldsboro Police Department was called to 600...
Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
Crime task force established in Kinston
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy has established a crime task force that includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and other organizations. The group will meet monthly to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The first meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday...
Riley Road suspicious death on Christmas Day ruled accidental
In reference to the media release sent on 12/25/22 regarding the suspicious death on Riley Rd. The autopsy was completed on 01/04/23 and after conferring with the Medical Examiners’ Office it has been determined that the cause of death will be ruled as accidental. The injuries sustained by Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston were consistent with a fall and no foul play was detected. At this time, there is no concern for public safety and this case has been closed.
Stolen credit card used at Greenville GameStop
The Winterville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance after a stolen credit card was used at a local GameStop. According to a release from the department, the Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying 2 individuals that are persons of interest in possessing and using a stolen credit card at GameStop. This incident occurred at the Game Stop located at 600 Greenville Blvd SE Suite A Greenville NC 27858 on Jan. 8 at approximately 1:15pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
Man in serious condition after stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police. Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
Police make arrest in elderly Greenville woman’s murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they have made an arrest in the death of an elderly Greenville woman who was found in her home last week. Dennis Marshall, of Greenville, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in Ahoskie for the murder of Barbara Fenner. The 79-year-old woman’s body was found...
